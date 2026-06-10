Culture - Sports

Ho Chi Minh City, TikTok join hands to spread local culture, cuisine

In Ho Chi Minh City, the flagship campaign, titled “Touching Heritage”, is set to be launched in Saigon, Ben Thanh, and Cho Lon wards via short videos, livestreams, and other interactive digital formats.

Visitors to Ben Thanh Market, a tourist attraction in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)
Visitors to Ben Thanh Market, a tourist attraction in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Culture and Sports, together with the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Conservation Support Fund and TikTok Vietnam, met on June 9 to discuss a multi-platform campaign spreading the city’s culture, heritage, and urban cuisine.

Pham Minh Trang, Director of Strategic Partnerships at TikTok Vietnam, said the platform will roll out a five-year digital communications drive designed to help localities nationwide showcase their cultural assets, tourism potential, signature products, and public policies to a broad audience.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the flagship campaign, titled “Touching Heritage”, is set to be launched in Saigon, Ben Thanh, and Cho Lon wards via short videos, livestreams, and other interactive digital formats.

TikTok Vietnam said it now counts about 70 million monthly users in the country, giving it a powerful channel to disseminate information, images and cultural values to viewers at home and abroad.

Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, said the city will work closely with partners to power the drive, stressing the need to fuse traditional media, digital platforms and social media channels into a single multi-platform engine.

Promotional content will be built around each locality’s distinctive features, with local authorities taking the lead in identifying and pitching standout assets, from local residents and historical sites to cultural traditions and culinary heritage.

Units will then craft bespoke communications strategies around those strengths to maximise outreach, pull in visitors and feed local economic growth./.

VNA
#NQ 80 #TikTok Vietnam #Ho Chi Minh City #culinary heritage #cultural heritage Ho Chi Minh City
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