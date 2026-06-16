Culture - Sports

Vietnam showcases cultural identity at Asian Festival in Bulgaria

The annual event is one of Bulgaria’s largest international cultural festivals, attracting more than 20,000 visitors, including local residents, international tourists and members of Asian communities living and working in the country.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet (fourth from left) poses with local officials at the 2026 Asian Festival. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet (fourth from left) poses with local officials at the 2026 Asian Festival. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam left a strong impression on Bulgarian and international visitors through its vibrant participation in the 2026 Asian Festival, held at South Park in Sofia on June 13–14.

The annual event is one of Bulgaria’s largest international cultural festivals, attracting more than 20,000 visitors, including local residents, international tourists and members of Asian communities living and working in the country.

Held under the theme “Together in Friendship and Harmony”, the festival brought together diplomatic missions from a number of Asian countries, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, India, Pakistan, Mongolia, Cambodia and the United Arab Emirates, along with tourism, cultural and culinary organisations operating in Bulgaria. This year marked the first time the event had been expanded to a two-day programme, featuring cultural performances, culinary showcases, outdoor film screenings, handicraft exhibitions, sports activities and interactive experiences for the public.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Bulgaria participated with a dedicated pavilion introducing the country’s culture, tourism, traditional cuisine and handicrafts. Decorated with Vietnam’s national flag and cultural symbols, the booth displayed a variety of traditional products, including conical hats, bamboo fans, lacquerware and souvenirs, drawing significant interest from visitors.

A highlight of Vietnam’s presence at the festival was a musical performance programme jointly organised by the embassy, the Vietnamese community in Bulgaria and Bulgarian friends. Ten singing and dancing performances inspired by Vietnamese folk traditions captivated audiences throughout the event. The sight of Bulgarians confidently wearing “ao dai” (Vietnam’s traditional long dress) earned enthusiastic applause and demonstrated the growing cultural affinity between the peoples of the two countries.

Vietnamese cuisine also proved a major attraction. Traditional dishes such as noodles and spring rolls introduced visitors to the rich flavours of Vietnamese gastronomy, while many guests expressed a desire to learn more about the country and visit it in the future.

Vietnam’s active participation in the Asian Festival not only helped promote images of the country’s culture and people to international audiences, but also reflected its proactive role in multilateral cultural exchanges in Bulgaria./.

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