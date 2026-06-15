Culture - Sports

Archival exhibition on Hoang Sa, Truong Sa opens in Da Nang

The display presents objective and verifiable historical and legal proof of Vietnam’s maritime and insular sovereignty while underscoring the unyielding resolve, patriotism, and contributions of generations of Vietnamese soldiers and citizens.

Visitors to the “Hoang Sa, Truong Sa – Sacred Sea and Islands” exhibition in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
Visitors to the “Hoang Sa, Truong Sa – Sacred Sea and Islands” exhibition in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – An exhibition themed “Hoang Sa, Truong Sa – Sacred Sea and Islands” opened in the central city of Da Nang on June 15, marking World Oceans Day (June 8) and the Vietnam Sea and Islands Week 2026.

Co-hosted by the State Records and Archives Department of Vietnam (SRA), the Vietnam Military History Museum, and the Naval Region 3 Command, the three-day event is designed to effectively implement the Prime Minister-approved programme that pushes national archives into the open for socio-economic development and sovereignty protection.

In her opening speech, SRA Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Nga declared sea and islands as an inseparable and sacred part of Vietnam’s territory. Archival documents, maps, photos, and historical materials held at national centres, museums, and repositories inside and outside the country supply objective, authentic historical and legal evidence critical for studying and demonstrating Vietnam’s continuous and peaceful exercise of sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes in accordance with international law.

The exhibition fields close to 200 documents, maps, photos, and archival items pulled from the SRA’s national archives centres, the Vietnam Military History Museum, the Naval Region 3 Command, and valuable collections sourced from domestic and foreign archives and libraries.

The display reflects the establishment, exercise, and defence of Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa. It presents objective and verifiable historical and legal proof of Vietnam’s maritime and insular sovereignty while underscoring the unyielding resolve, patriotism, and contributions of generations of Vietnamese soldiers and citizens. The achievements and contributions by Naval Region 3’s officers and sailors are also featured.

In particular, it spotlights invaluable archival holdings preserved at national centres, including the Nguyen Dynasty imperial edicts and woodblock records, both UNESCO-listed world documentary heritage, alongside maps, administrative documents, photos, and historical records of significant value for the study of national history and maritime sovereignty.

The activity pushes national archives further into public view, spreading the value of the nation’s documentary heritage, feeding patriotic traditions and national pride, and sharpening awareness and the sense of responsibility among officials, soldiers, and the public in guarding Vietnam’s sacred maritime and insular sovereignty./.

VNA
#Hoang Sa #Truong Sa #World Oceans Day #Vietnam Sea and Islands Week 2026 #State Records and Archives Department of Vietnam #Vietnam's maritime sovereignty Da Nang
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