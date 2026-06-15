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Exhibition highlights timeless beauty of Hue’s heritage

The exhibition, part of the Hue Festival 2026, showcases 45 artworks created during the 5th Fine Arts and Heritage Creative Camp, held in Hue city from May 10 to June 10.

The exhibition showcases works by 45 artists who participate in the 5th Fine Arts and Heritage Creative Camp, held in Hue from May 10 to June 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
The exhibition showcases works by 45 artists who participate in the 5th Fine Arts and Heritage Creative Camp, held in Hue from May 10 to June 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – An exhibition titled "The heritage doors of Hue" opened on June 14 at Kien Trung Palace inside the Hue Imperial Citadel, offering visitors a unique artistic tribute to the former imperial capital’s rich cultural legacy.

The exhibition, part of the Hue Festival 2026, showcases 45 artworks created during the 5th Fine Arts and Heritage Creative Camp, held in Hue city from May 10 to June 10. Throughout the month-long course, participating artists explored the ancient gates, fortress entrances, and historic doorways scattered across Hue’s architectural heritage complex, capturing their aesthetic beauty and the cultural values accumulated over centuries.

More than architectural features, the heritage doors symbolise a bridge between the past and the present, linking the physical landscape with the spiritual life of the people. Each doorway opens onto a different story, memory, and layer of cultural significance. From the majestic gates of the Imperial City to the moss-covered entrances of royal tombs and temples, and the quiet windows hidden within ancient walls, these enduring structures have provided abundant inspirations for artistic creation.

Through their individual perspectives and emotions, the artists have gone beyond reproducing the visible beauty of the monuments to explore the deeper meanings concealed behind each doorway. Every painting serves not only as a visual record but also as a dialogue between the artist and Hue’s cultural landscape, between memory and imagination, and between heritage and the future.

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Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen Phuoc Hai Trung, Deputy Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre, said the exhibition presents emotionally rich works distinguished by diverse artistic expressions and profound themes. It also serves to honour Hue’s heritage while raising public awareness of cultural preservation and promoting the enduring values of the former imperial city through the lens of contemporary arts.

He noted that each painting transforms Hue’s historic doors into more than architectural elements as they become symbols that open pathways to memory, inspire creativity, and forge new connections between today’s generations and the nation’s cultural heritage.

On the occasion, organisers presented awards to nine artists whose works were judged outstanding at the 5th Fine Arts and Heritage Creative Camp./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #exhibition #Hue #heritage #beauty Thua Thien-Hue
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