Culture - Sports

A visual feast under stormy sky at DIFF 2026

Three competition nights in, DIFF 2026 is reinforcing its position as Southeast Asia’s premier fireworks festival and a top summer destination in Asia.

Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks opens the third competition night of DIFF 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks opens the third competition night of DIFF 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The third competition night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026 delivered a captivating cultural showcase as Japanese and Italian teams took audiences on an emotional journey under the theme “Culture” on June 13.

A matchup widely seen as an early final packed the venue hours before the first shell. Tens of thousands filled the grandstands, while bridges and riverfront streets along the Han River swelled with residents and visitors for the duel between Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks and Italy’s Martarello Group S.L.R.

Japan, performing first, sculpted a mood of grace, harmony, and introspection. Its soundtrack triggered repeated surges of crowd energy, mixing anime themes like “New Genesis”, the score from “Ryomaden,” and “Always With Me” with the Vietnamese song “Nhung Ngay Troi Bao La” (These vast sky days). The tightly programmed pyro-musical synchronisation turned the night into a “concert of light".

If Japan offered refinement and romance, Italy replied with a cinematic journey titled “Echoes Becoming Future”. The Martarello Group, known for storytelling through fireworks, pulled spectators from Europe’s deep cultural heritage straight into the kinetic pace of the modern world.

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Italy’s Martarello Group S.L.R. sets the Han River ablaze with spectacular visual performance. (Photo: VNA)

Mozart’s “Lacrimosa” opened Italy’s set, which unspooled from classical grandeur into contemporary beats. A Vietnamese pop hit, “See Tinh”, anchored the sequence in local emotion while each chapter of the show illustrated how tradition continuously reshapes tomorrow.

Beyond the fireworks, a riverside music spectacle featured Vietnamese headliners Hoang Thuy Linh and Quang Hao, alongside dance pieces channelling Japan, Italy, and Vietnam. State-of-the-art staging and visual effects amplified the festival atmosphere along the Han River.

Three competition nights in, DIFF 2026 is reinforcing its position as Southeast Asia’s premier fireworks festival and a top summer destination in Asia. Travel + Leisure magazine recently boosted its global profile by naming it one of the nine most worthwhile festival experiences on the planet.

This year, organisers are layering in digital engagement through the Sun Paradise Land app, which uses AI to let visitors create personalised souvenir stamps and digital postcards from the festival’s defining moments./.

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