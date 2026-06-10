Culture - Sports

Vietnam wins sixth gold at Southeast Asian shooting championships

The Vietnamese pair qualified for the final in third place with 626.6 points before producing a winning performance of 497.8 points to claim the title in the 10m mixed team air rifle event.

Gold medallists Le Thi Mong Tuyen and Nguyen Thanh Nam celebrate on the podium. (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Gold medallists Le Thi Mong Tuyen and Nguyen Thanh Nam celebrate on the podium. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam secured its sixth gold medal at the 2026 Southeast Asian Shooting Championships on June 9 after Le Thi Mong Tuyen and Nguyen Thanh Nam triumphed in the 10m mixed team air rifle event.

The Vietnamese pair qualified for the final in third place with 626.6 points before producing a winning performance of 497.8 points to claim the title.

The victory brought Vietnam's gold medal tally to six at the tournament, where the team has also collected golds in the women's 10m air rifle, the women's youth 10m air rifle, the women's 10m team air rifle, the men's youth 10m team air rifle, and the women’s 25m team pistol events.

They also pocketed nine silver medals, three bronze medals and set four records as of June 9.

The championships, held in Chinese Taipei, run until June 12./.

VNA
#shooting #Southeast Asian Shooting Championships #shooting championships #air rifle
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