Culture - Sports

Bonjour Vietnam festival promotes Vietnamese culture in Paris

Through music, art, cuisine and cultural experiences, the “Bonjour Vietnam” festival continues to promote Vietnam’s image in France while strengthening exchanges between overseas Vietnamese generations and international friends, helping bring Vietnamese culture closer to the world.

"Colours of Vietnam” is vividly brought to life through contemporary dance performances set to traditional Vietnamese music. (Photo: VNA)
"Colours of Vietnam” is vividly brought to life through contemporary dance performances set to traditional Vietnamese music. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – The third edition of the “Bonjour Vietnam” cultural festival has been held in Paris, attracting a large number of overseas Vietnamese, French friends and young Vietnamese from various countries.

​Among attendees were Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Director of the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France Dinh Ngoc Duc, representatives of Vietnamese associations, and members of the Vietnamese community.

​Held on June 13-14 at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Paris, the festival aimed to introduce Vietnamese culture to international audiences through a range of activities, including the photo exhibition “Vietnam through five senses”, a Vietnamese street food space, workshops on Dong Ho folk paintings and calligraphy, and painting on conical hats, paper fans and bamboo dragonflies. A highlight was the art programme “Colours of Vietnam”.

​Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Meritorious Artist Tang Thanh Son, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France, said the festival serves not only as a cultural promotion event but also as a platform to nurture love for the homeland among younger generations of overseas Vietnamese.

​According to Son, after three years of organisation, the programme has created a space where young people can learn about, preserve and promote Vietnamese cultural values to international friends. While each edition features different themes and activities, its core mission remains strengthening young people’s connection with their roots.

​He noted that this year’s programme was prepared over several months with the active participation of young Vietnamese living in different countries. A distinctive feature was that the art programme was conceived, organised and performed by the young participants themselves.

Hoang Thu Trang, a member of the organising board, said all stages of the programme, from developing ideas to rehearsals and staging, were carried out by young people aged between 14 and 20 from Vietnam, France, the US, Australia and China.

​The festival also left a strong impression on participants of the 2026 Summer Camp in France. Dang Phan Anh, a 12th-grade student from Vietnam, said the performances, music and distinctly Vietnamese atmosphere made him feel as though he had returned home.

The non-profit community project also attracted French visitors interested in learning more about Vietnam. Through music, art, cuisine and cultural experiences, the festival continues to promote Vietnam’s image in France while strengthening exchanges between overseas Vietnamese generations and international friends, helping bring Vietnamese culture closer to the world./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #France #festival #international audiences #art programme #overseas Vietnamese #Vietnamese culture France
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