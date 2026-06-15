Artistic exchange programme strengthens Vietnam- Japan cultural ties

Tokyo (VNA) – The “Huong sac Viet Nam” (Vietnamese Essence) cultural and artistic exchange programme was held in Japan on June 14, bringing together Vietnamese and Japanese officials, artists and community members in a celebration of cultural heritage and friendship.



The event was attended by Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Nguyen Truong Son; Sakai Norihiro, Chairman of the Japan–Vietnam Friendship Association; Professor and artist Chu Bao Que, Deputy Secretary General of the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations and a world record holder; along with artists from both countries and members of the Vietnamese community in Japan.



Addressing the event, Son said the programme served as a meaningful platform to introduce and promote Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage to international audiences while strengthening solidarity within the Vietnamese community in Japan and fostering connections with their roots.



He welcomed the participation of renowned artists from Vietnam, whose performances helped bring traditional cultural values closer to overseas Vietnamese and strengthened emotional ties with their homeland.



Le Thuong, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Association in the Kansai region and head of the organising committee, emphasised that culture is the soul of a nation and a vital link connecting overseas Vietnamese with their language, traditions and cultural identity.



In an era of globalisation, preserving Vietnamese cultural values not only helps maintain community cohesion abroad but also contributes to promoting the image of Vietnam and its people to international friends, she said.



Organisers described the programme as more than an artistic performance, calling it a cultural space where Vietnamese traditions could be preserved, showcased and passed on to future generations. It also provided an opportunity for the Vietnamese community in Japan to reflect on efforts to maintain the Vietnamese language, culture and traditions while living overseas.



Professor and artist Chu Bao Que stressed that preserving and promoting traditional cultural values is a shared responsibility of all Vietnamese people, both at home and abroad.



He noted that Vietnamese cultural treasures such as “Quan ho” folk singing, Dong Ho folk paintings and other traditional art forms are gaining increasing international recognition, demonstrating the enduring vitality of the nation’s cultural heritage.



Que voiced confidence that the Vietnamese community in Japan would continue serving as active cultural ambassadors and a bridge of friendship between the two countries.



A highlight of this year’s programme was the screening of the documentary Nguoi giu hon di san (The keepers of heritage), which won the Golden Lotus Award in 2025. The film tells the stories of individuals dedicated to preserving Vietnam’s traditional cultural values and conveys the message that heritage can endure only when successive generations cherish, safeguard and promote it.



The audience in Osaka was also treated to different types of traditional performances. Through music, storytelling and cultural exchange activities, the programme helped foster a sense of national pride among overseas Vietnamese while offering Japanese audiences deeper insights into a Vietnam that is rich in tradition, cultural identity and aspirations for the future.



The event concluded in a warm and emotional atmosphere, leaving a lasting impression on participants, artists, members of the Vietnamese community and Japanese friends./.

VNA