Culture - Sports

Lotus Festival lights up Hue’s summer

Scheduled for June 19-21 at Bong Lai Islet on Tinh Tam Lotus Lake in Phu Xuan ward, one of Hue’s most renowned scenic landmarks and a symbol of royal garden art, the festival draws inspiration from the lotus’s enduring beauty in court culture. The event aims to honour local heritage while offering visitors a distinctive summer tourism experience.

With its rich history, aesthetic grace, and spiritual meaning, the lotus stands as a central symbol in defining Hue’s cultural identity. (Photo: tapchidongnama.vn)
With its rich history, aesthetic grace, and spiritual meaning, the lotus stands as a central symbol in defining Hue’s cultural identity. (Photo: tapchidongnama.vn)

Hue (VNS/VNA) – A festival celebrating the lotus, a flower deeply woven into the history of the former imperial capital and long associated with its landscapes, royal traditions and daily life, will take place in Hue this month.

Scheduled for June 19-21 at Bong Lai Islet on Tinh Tam Lotus Lake in Phu Xuan ward, one of Hue’s most renowned scenic landmarks and a symbol of royal garden art, the festival draws inspiration from the lotus’s enduring beauty in court culture. The event aims to honour local heritage while offering visitors a distinctive summer tourism experience.

Dr Phan Thanh Hai, Director of the Hue Department of Culture and Sports, said that while the Ao dai embodies human beauty and court music reflects imperial depth, the lotus, with its rich history, aesthetic grace and spiritual significance, deserves recognition as a central symbol of Hue’s cultural identity.

Over the three-day festival, visitors can immerse themselves in a lotus-filled landscape enhanced by artistic installations, lighting displays and carefully designed check-in spaces that harmonise with the heritage setting.

Lotus-based products, including tea, cakes, preserves, handicrafts and souvenirs, will also be showcased.

The programme features hands-on community experiences, including traditional lotus tea infusion, making Thanh Tien paper lotuses, exploring lotus essential oils and engaging with heritage-linked crafts. These activities offer meaningful opportunities to discover the enduring cultural values of the former imperial capital.

A highlight of the festival will be the Thuc Thuy show, staged each evening throughout the event. Combining artistic performance with fine dining, it will feature six lotus-inspired dishes prepared in Hue’s culinary style, offering guests a multi-sensory experience.

According to the Hue Department of Tourism, the Lotus Festival 2026 is expected to become a highlight of the summer tourism season, enriching the city’s cultural offerings, enhancing visitor experiences and further promoting Hue as a destination renowned for its distinctive heritage and enduring appeal among both domestic and international travellers./.

VNA
#Lotus Festival 2026 #Hue’s summer #Hue tourism Thua Thien-Hue
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