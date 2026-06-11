Travel

Phong Nha named among top nature-connected wellness destinations

According to the Quang Tri provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Agoda recently unveiled Asia's Hidden Nature Retreats for 2026, featuring places that offer visitors opportunities to unwind, restore mental well-being and recharge amid tranquil natural surroundings.

Phong Nha is best known for its dramatic limestone karsts, vast primary forests and spectacular cave systems within the UNESCO-recognised Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park. (Photo: VNA)
Phong Nha is best known for its dramatic limestone karsts, vast primary forests and spectacular cave systems within the UNESCO-recognised Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) - Phong Nha in the central province of Quang Tri has been recognised by online travel platform Agoda as one of outstanding resort destinations connected to nature in Asia in 2026, highlighting its growing appeal among travellers seeking relaxation, outdoor experiences and a closer connection with nature.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Agoda recently unveiled Asia's Hidden Nature Retreats for 2026, featuring places that offer visitors opportunities to unwind, restore mental well-being and recharge amid tranquil natural surroundings.

Phong Nha was selected alongside several renowned destinations across the region, including Labuan Bajo in Indonesia, Naoshima in Japan, Chiang Dao in Thailand, Udaipur in India and Cameron Highlands in Malaysia.

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Phong Nha in the central province of Quang Tri is recognised by online travel platform Agoda as one of outstanding resort destinations connected to nature in Asia in 2026. (Photo: VNA)

According to Agoda, wellness and nature-based travel is gaining increasing popularity among travellers. Destinations offering tranquil landscapes, a clean environment, and experiences that promote physical and mental well-being are becoming top choices for many visitors.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda, said destinations rich in natural resources are attracting growing interest by offering distinctive experiences that cater to rising demand for ecotourism and wellness travel.

Phong Nha is best known for its dramatic limestone karsts, vast primary forests and spectacular cave systems within the UNESCO-recognised Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park. The area offers a wide range of outdoor and eco-tourism activities, including cave exploration, jungle trekking and nature-based activities.

Agoda highlighted that "Phong Nha is gaining recognition for its stunning limestone karsts and extensive cave systems, including the world-renowned Son Doong Cave." "Phong Nha's natural beauty and opportunities for eco-tourism make it an ideal spot for nature lovers and thrill-seekers alike."./.

VNA
#Phong Nha #Quang Tri #Hidden Nature Retreats for 2026 #Agoda Quang Tri
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