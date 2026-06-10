Travel

Mui Ne emerges as one of Asia's top kitesurfing destinations

The publication highlighted Mui Ne's stable winds from November to March, wide sandy beaches and diverse water conditions, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced riders.

Mui Ne is increasingly cementing its status as one of Asia's most attractive kitesurfing destinations. (Photo: VNA)
Mui Ne is increasingly cementing its status as one of Asia's most attractive kitesurfing destinations. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Thanks to its reliable winds, favourable climate and unique coastal scenery, Mui Ne is becoming one of Asia's leading kitesurfing destinations, attracting growing numbers of international tourists and athletes each year, according to Figaro Nautisme, a French magazine specialising in maritime tourism and water sports.

The publication highlighted Mui Ne's stable winds from November to March, wide sandy beaches and diverse water conditions, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced riders. Warm sea temperatures year-round and a growing network of professional training centres have further enhanced its appeal.

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The Mui Ne fishing village in Mui Ne ward, Lam Dong province, is being developed as a tourism destination showcasing the unique culture and traditions of Vietnam's coastal communities. (Photo: VNA)

Beyond kitesurfing, Mui Ne, about four hours by road from Ho Chi Minh City, offers visitors iconic red and white sand dunes and the chance to experience the traditional lifestyle of local fishing communities.

Vietnam is now asserting its place on the international watersports map. Mui Ne has become its symbol. Every winter, a cosmopolitan community of European, Australian and Asian riders gathers here, attracted by the destination’s excellent value for money and dependable conditions.

According to Figaro Nautisme, the destination's natural advantages, affordable costs and relaxed atmosphere have helped establish Mui Ne as one of Asia's premier kitesurfing hubs./.

VNA
#Mui Ne #kitesurfing #Asia's leading kitesurfing destinations Lam Dong
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