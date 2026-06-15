Green tourism charts a new course for Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) - As travellers increasingly seek eco-friendly lifestyles, organic food, and authentic local experiences, farm-to-table tourism is emerging as one of Vietnam’s most promising tourism trends, adding value to the country’s agricultural products while promoting a greener and more sustainable tourism industry.

At Thanh Nga Luxury’s high-tech farm in the northern province of Ninh Binh, visitors can wander through nearly five hectares of state-of-the-art greenhouses equipped with automated irrigation systems. Along the way, they discover the cultivation techniques and nutritional value of various crops before picking and savoring fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, and golden melons straight from the vines.

Le Thi Nga, owner of Thanh Nga Luxury, said the site is one of four clean-farming projects the company has developed across Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa provinces.

To guarantee premium quality and food safety, the company has partnered with four Japanese organisations to introduce organic fertiliser technology and smart sensor systems that regulate airflow and temperature, minimising environmental risks and optimising crop production.

The company is now expanding into experiential tourism by developing educational farm tours for students and families, complete with creative photo spots and interactive 3D installations celebrating Vietnam’s agricultural heritage.

With its rich agricultural ecosystem, where each region boasts unique produce, culinary traditions, and farming practices, Vietnam is well positioned to develop and expand the farm-to-table model. Cities and provinces, such as Hanoi, Thai Nguyen, Da Nang, Hue, Can Tho, Lam Dong, and Vinh Long, are already embracing the model as part of their green tourism strategies.

Vu Van Tuyen, Director of Travelogy Vietnam and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Community Tourism Association, said the true attraction lies not on the dining table but in the journey that brings the food there.

When visitors harvest vegetables, pick tea leaves, catch fish in mountain streams, or prepare traditional dishes alongside local residents, they are immersing themselves in culture rather than simply enjoying a meal.

Farm-to-table tourism transforms local farmers into storytellers and hosts while allowing communities to benefit directly from tourism, making it a natural fit with Vietnam’s rural development and sustainable tourism goals.

According to Tuyen, with strategic investment, the model has the potential to become a signature tourism product for Vietnam.

Challenges remain, however. Building a successful farm-to-table destination requires investment in clean farming technologies, visitor facilities, environmental management systems, and quality infrastructure. Most Vietnamese farms are still relatively small and lack the capacity to welcome tourists on a regular basis.

In many places, the concept has yet to evolve beyond simple farm visits and produce tasting, falling short of offering an immersive experience that showcases the entire agricultural journey.

Limited hospitality and storytelling skills among farmers also affect the quality of visitor experiences.

Doan Thi Thanh Van, Executive Director of Lux Travel DMC, which specialises in high-end inbound tourism, said international travelers increasingly place sustainability at the heart of their travel choices. Hands-on activities such as planting, harvesting, and enjoying freshly prepared local produce are among the experiences they value most.

She stressed that success depends on creating a seamless experience that combines quality food with compelling stories about local culture, traditional farming practices, and sustainable living.

Tuyen echoed the call for stronger collaboration among farmers, restaurants, accommodation providers, tour operators, and local authorities to build integrated tourism products rooted in local identity.

He also highlighted the importance of training rural communities in hospitality, food safety, environmental management, storytelling, branding, and digital marketing to enhance competitiveness.

If developed effectively, farm-to-table tourism could become a powerful bridge linking agriculture, culture, and tourism, delivering richer experiences for visitors while creating lasting economic and social benefits for local communities and advancing Vietnam’s green tourism ambitions./.

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