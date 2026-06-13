Travel

Customers can earn rewards, unlock privileges across Sun Group ecosystem through Sun Signature

Sun Signature is Sun Group’s first and only integrated loyalty programme, powered by Amadeus, the world’s leading provider of travel, aviation and loyalty solutions. Widely regarded as the “Ferrari” standard in loyalty technology, the platform underpins some of the industry’s most sophisticated loyalty ecosystems globally.

Customers can enrol via the official Sun Signature website or the Sun PhuQuoc Airways app. (Photo: Sun Group)
Customers can enrol via the official Sun Signature website or the Sun PhuQuoc Airways app. (Photo: Sun Group)

Hanoi (VNA) - Sun Group on June 13 officially launched registration for Sun Signature - One Signature, Infinite Privileges, its integrated loyalty programme that enables members to earn rewards and enjoy exclusive benefits across the Group’s ecosystem, spanning aviation, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, real estate and financial services.

A new loyalty benchmark in Vietnam

Sun Signature is Sun Group’s first and only integrated loyalty programme, powered by Amadeus, the world’s leading provider of travel, aviation and loyalty solutions. Widely regarded as the “Ferrari” standard in loyalty technology, the platform underpins some of the industry’s most sophisticated loyalty ecosystems globally.

By investing in a world-class loyalty infrastructure, Sun Group is laying the foundation for a new loyalty benchmark in Vietnam - one where customers are not merely rewarded, but recognised, remembered and cared for throughout every stage of their journey across the ecosystem.

sun-signature.jpg
Sun Signature is expected to set a new benchmark for loyalty in Vietnam. (Photo: Sun Group)

With this vision, Sun Signature goes beyond offering exclusive privileges to create a refined lifestyle ecosystem tailored for discerning members.

Starting today, customers can enrol in Sun Signature via the official website and the Sun PhuQuoc Airways app, allowing them to earn rewards, progress through membership tiers and access a wide range of benefits across the Sun Group ecosystem. The programme will gradually be integrated across additional digital platforms within the ecosystem, creating a more seamless and connected member experience in the future.

Featuring five membership tiers - Member, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Infinity, Sun Signature offers members two types of points: Tier Points and Reward Points. Tier Points determine membership status, while Reward Points can be redeemed for a wide range of products, services and privileges across the Sun Group ecosystem.

Members can use their Reward Points for flight tickets, luxury hotel and resort stays, entertainment experiences at Sun World, as well as healthcare and wellness services. This ecosystem-wide approach allows accumulated value to be used seamlessly across different aspects of a customer’s journey, rather than being confined to a single product or service category.

At launch, point accrual will be available for flights operated by Sun PhuQuoc Airways and for customers who own properties within the Sun Property ecosystem, with additional earning and redemption opportunities expected to be introduced across other Sun Group businesses over time.

Privileges Across an Elevated Lifestyle

Alongside earning rewards, members gain access to a broad range of privileges across the Sun Group ecosystem. In aviation, Sun Signature members can turn the value accumulated through Sun PhuQuoc Airways into meaningful travel benefits, including reward flights, baggage services, preferred seat selection, and a variety of exclusive offers integrated across the Sun Group ecosystem. Each journey becomes more than just a flight. It is an opportunity for members to enjoy the rewards of their continued engagement with the ecosystem, transforming every trip into a more seamless and rewarding experience.

capture.png
Sun Executive Lounge. (Photo: Sun Group)

For Platinum and Infinity members, the elevated experience begins the moment they arrive at the airport. A seamless suite of priority services from check-in and security screening to boarding ensures a smoother, more private and more convenient journey throughout.

Before departure, members can unwind in the refined comfort of the Sun Executive Lounge, designed to offer a premium pre-flight experience. These privileges can also be extended to accompanying family members or travel companions, making every journey more enjoyable and rewarding for those travelling together.

intercontinental-danang.jpg
InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort. (Photo: Sun Group)

Across Sun Group’s portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts including InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, New World Phu Quoc Resort, La Festa Phu Quoc and Serena Resort Kim Boi members enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including room upgrades, early check-in, late check-out and tier-based privileges tailored to their membership status.

For golf enthusiasts and those who appreciate an elevated lifestyle, Sun Signature also unlocks a range of privileges across Sun Group’s golf destinations. Members can enjoy preferred rates on green fees, dining benefits and exclusive offers on golf merchandise at Ba Na Hills Golf Club and Eschuri Vung Bau Golf Course, with benefits curated according to each membership tier.

sun-world-hon-thom.jpg
Sun World Hon Thom (Photo: Sun Group)

Across Sun World destinations nationwide, members can redeem points for a range of benefits, including discounts of up to 10% on cable car tickets, 20% on dining experiences, 30% on selected shows and up to 50% on Wow Pass, a priority access service designed to significantly reduce waiting times at attractions and entertainment complexes.

kiss-of-the-sea-show.jpg
Show Kiss of the Sea (Photo: Sun Group)

In addition, Sun Group has partnered with National Citizen Commercial Joint Stock Bank (NCB) to introduce the NCB Visa Sun Signature co-branded credit card, exclusively available to Platinum and Infinity members. Combining the privileges of the Sun Signature loyalty programme with the convenience of an NCB credit card, the product offers a seamless gateway to a wide range of benefits across both the Sun Group ecosystem and NCB’s financial services.

Beyond Sun Signature membership privileges, cardholders can enjoy a range of competitive financial benefits, including 25% cashback on cumulative spending across all categories during the first 30 days after card activation (capped at VND 1 million), instalment plans from 0% interest on Sun PhuQuoc Airways purchases, a preferential foreign currency conversion fee of just 1.1%, and exclusive promotional offers from NCB.

The integration of a loyalty programme and financial services within a single co-branded product delivers greater convenience and value for customers, while further advancing Sun Group’s vision of a connected loyalty ecosystem. More than simply accessing services, members are invited into a seamlessly connected journey where every interaction is recognised, valued and enhanced through personalised privileges across the ecosystem./.

VNA
#Sun Group #Sun Signature #Sun PhuQuoc Airways
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Sun Group officially introduces world-class tourism ecosystems, including Sun Paradise Land Phu Quoc, to the Korean market. (Photo: Sun Group)

Sun Group makes SITF 2026 debut with Phu Quoc flight promotions

For many years, the RoK has remained one of Vietnam’s largest international tourism markets. As travel demand between the two countries continues to grow strongly, Sun Group’s first participation at SITF is seen as a significant step in both the group’s international tourism promotion strategy and Vietnam’s broader efforts to attract global travelers.

See more

Ha Long Bay suspends visitors' access to Soi Sim beach. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Long Bay temporarily closes Soi Sim beach to visitors

The move comes shortly after Soi Sim beach became the only Vietnamese beach included in the 2026 Corona Beach 100, an annual global guide recognising the world's top 100 beaches, compiled by the US-based Corona organisation in collaboration with international tourism experts.

Phong Nha is best known for its dramatic limestone karsts, vast primary forests and spectacular cave systems within the UNESCO-recognised Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park. (Photo: VNA)

Phong Nha named among top nature-connected wellness destinations

According to the Quang Tri provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Agoda recently unveiled Asia's Hidden Nature Retreats for 2026, featuring places that offer visitors opportunities to unwind, restore mental well-being and recharge amid tranquil natural surroundings.

Visitors explore Thung Nham Bird Park in Nam Hoa Lu ward, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Green transition reshapes Ninh Binh’s tourism landscape

Ninh Binh’s green tourism efforts have gained increasing international recognition. In 2025, the Trang An Landscape Complex received Tripadvisor’s prestigious “Best of the Best” award, placing it among the top 1% of destinations worldwide. Tam Coc–Bich Dong and Bai Dinh Pagoda were also ranked among the world’s top 10% most popular destinations.

Vietnam is emerging as a safe, green, friendly destination with a rich cultural identity (Photo: VNA)

Media plays pivotal role in promoting Vietnam’s tourism growth, global image

Vietnam aims to welcome 25 million international visitors and 150 million domestic travellers in 2026. Alongside the sector’s efforts, strong, responsible and innovative media engagement is expected to play a key role in helping the country achieve its tourism growth ambitions and enhance its position on the global tourism map.

Quan ho folk singers perform and interact with visitors aboard a boat. (Photo: VNA)

Story bank initiative aims to amplify Vietnam’s global profile

Under a newly issued plan by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the story bank will serve as a central repository of content to be disseminated across multimedia platforms, helping bring Vietnam’s culture, people and development achievements to audiences worldwide.

Tourist boats at Tuan Chau International Passenger Port in Ha Long. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh hosts over 10 million visitors in five months

For the remainder of the year, Quang Ninh province plans to host a series of major events as it works to fulfil its target of welcoming 22 million visitors, including 5.2 million foreigners, and generating 65 trillion VND in tourism revenue.

Da Nang honours outstanding travel firms with the “MICE – The Rising Wave” award in recognition of their contributions to attracting MICE visitors to the city. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang strengthens position as leading MICE destination

Da Nang has continued to promote MICE tourism through support policies and destination marketing initiatives. In 2026, it expanded its MICE promotion programme under the theme “Da Nang – Elevating the MICE Tourism Experience”, offering broader incentives for domestic and international visitors.

Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

RoK media spotlights Phu Quoc’s rise as global tourism destination

According to the Korean media, Phu Quoc is not just a beautiful beach. It is a place where tropical nature, modern entertainment experiences, romantic moments, and a sense of healing converge. An island where people come not only to travel but also to feel happiness with all their senses.

Visitors experience traditional coffee roasting by the Ede ethnic community. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Buon Ma Thuot named among world's best culinary destinations by National Geographic

Dak Lak produces around 30% of Vietnam’s total coffee output and is home to some of the world’s finest Robusta beans. Coffee culture in the province is far more than an industry; it is a living tradition deeply embedded in daily life, intertwined with the customs of indigenous ethnic communities such as the Ede and M’nong, and the region’s vast green highlands. Visitors to Buon Ma Thuot can enjoy coffee experiences found nowhere else.

Russian tourists enjoy their time on a beach in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Russia seek solutions for surging tourism demand

Over 600,000 Russian tourists came to Vietnam in 2025, nearly reaching the record level seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the momentum has continued to accelerate in 2026 with more than 500,000 Russian arrivals in the Southeast Asian country in the first four months.

Ba Be Lake covers over 500 hectares of water surface and is surrounded by primary forests and a majestic cave system. (Photo: Internet)

Thai Nguyen aims to turn tourism into economic spearhead

In the new development phase, local authorities identify tourism as an important economic sector helping drive economic restructuring, generate jobs, improve local living standards, and uphold the unique cultural, historical and natural heritage values of Vietnam’s premier tea-growing land.