Customers can earn rewards, unlock privileges across Sun Group ecosystem through Sun Signature

Hanoi (VNA) - Sun Group on June 13 officially launched registration for Sun Signature - One Signature, Infinite Privileges, its integrated loyalty programme that enables members to earn rewards and enjoy exclusive benefits across the Group’s ecosystem, spanning aviation, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, real estate and financial services.



A new loyalty benchmark in Vietnam



Sun Signature is Sun Group’s first and only integrated loyalty programme, powered by Amadeus, the world’s leading provider of travel, aviation and loyalty solutions. Widely regarded as the “Ferrari” standard in loyalty technology, the platform underpins some of the industry’s most sophisticated loyalty ecosystems globally.



By investing in a world-class loyalty infrastructure, Sun Group is laying the foundation for a new loyalty benchmark in Vietnam - one where customers are not merely rewarded, but recognised, remembered and cared for throughout every stage of their journey across the ecosystem.

Sun Signature is expected to set a new benchmark for loyalty in Vietnam. (Photo: Sun Group)

With this vision, Sun Signature goes beyond offering exclusive privileges to create a refined lifestyle ecosystem tailored for discerning members.



Starting today, customers can enrol in Sun Signature via the official website and the Sun PhuQuoc Airways app, allowing them to earn rewards, progress through membership tiers and access a wide range of benefits across the Sun Group ecosystem. The programme will gradually be integrated across additional digital platforms within the ecosystem, creating a more seamless and connected member experience in the future.



Featuring five membership tiers - Member, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Infinity, Sun Signature offers members two types of points: Tier Points and Reward Points. Tier Points determine membership status, while Reward Points can be redeemed for a wide range of products, services and privileges across the Sun Group ecosystem.



Members can use their Reward Points for flight tickets, luxury hotel and resort stays, entertainment experiences at Sun World, as well as healthcare and wellness services. This ecosystem-wide approach allows accumulated value to be used seamlessly across different aspects of a customer’s journey, rather than being confined to a single product or service category.



At launch, point accrual will be available for flights operated by Sun PhuQuoc Airways and for customers who own properties within the Sun Property ecosystem, with additional earning and redemption opportunities expected to be introduced across other Sun Group businesses over time.



Privileges Across an Elevated Lifestyle



Alongside earning rewards, members gain access to a broad range of privileges across the Sun Group ecosystem. In aviation, Sun Signature members can turn the value accumulated through Sun PhuQuoc Airways into meaningful travel benefits, including reward flights, baggage services, preferred seat selection, and a variety of exclusive offers integrated across the Sun Group ecosystem. Each journey becomes more than just a flight. It is an opportunity for members to enjoy the rewards of their continued engagement with the ecosystem, transforming every trip into a more seamless and rewarding experience.

Sun Executive Lounge. (Photo: Sun Group)

For Platinum and Infinity members, the elevated experience begins the moment they arrive at the airport. A seamless suite of priority services from check-in and security screening to boarding ensures a smoother, more private and more convenient journey throughout.



Before departure, members can unwind in the refined comfort of the Sun Executive Lounge, designed to offer a premium pre-flight experience. These privileges can also be extended to accompanying family members or travel companions, making every journey more enjoyable and rewarding for those travelling together.

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort. (Photo: Sun Group)

Across Sun Group’s portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts including InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, New World Phu Quoc Resort, La Festa Phu Quoc and Serena Resort Kim Boi members enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including room upgrades, early check-in, late check-out and tier-based privileges tailored to their membership status.



For golf enthusiasts and those who appreciate an elevated lifestyle, Sun Signature also unlocks a range of privileges across Sun Group’s golf destinations. Members can enjoy preferred rates on green fees, dining benefits and exclusive offers on golf merchandise at Ba Na Hills Golf Club and Eschuri Vung Bau Golf Course, with benefits curated according to each membership tier.

Sun World Hon Thom (Photo: Sun Group)

Across Sun World destinations nationwide, members can redeem points for a range of benefits, including discounts of up to 10% on cable car tickets, 20% on dining experiences, 30% on selected shows and up to 50% on Wow Pass, a priority access service designed to significantly reduce waiting times at attractions and entertainment complexes.

Show Kiss of the Sea (Photo: Sun Group)

In addition, Sun Group has partnered with National Citizen Commercial Joint Stock Bank (NCB) to introduce the NCB Visa Sun Signature co-branded credit card, exclusively available to Platinum and Infinity members. Combining the privileges of the Sun Signature loyalty programme with the convenience of an NCB credit card, the product offers a seamless gateway to a wide range of benefits across both the Sun Group ecosystem and NCB’s financial services.



Beyond Sun Signature membership privileges, cardholders can enjoy a range of competitive financial benefits, including 25% cashback on cumulative spending across all categories during the first 30 days after card activation (capped at VND 1 million), instalment plans from 0% interest on Sun PhuQuoc Airways purchases, a preferential foreign currency conversion fee of just 1.1%, and exclusive promotional offers from NCB.



The integration of a loyalty programme and financial services within a single co-branded product delivers greater convenience and value for customers, while further advancing Sun Group’s vision of a connected loyalty ecosystem. More than simply accessing services, members are invited into a seamlessly connected journey where every interaction is recognised, valued and enhanced through personalised privileges across the ecosystem./.