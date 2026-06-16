Vietravel Airlines expands route network during peak summer season

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietravel Airlines officially launched a new route connecting Hanoi and Buon Ma Thuot on June 15, while simultaneously resuming services on the Hanoi – Cam Ranh route during the peak summer travel period of 2026.



The move forms part of the airline’s strategic plan to expand its domestic route network in the third quarter of 2026 in order to meet growing and diverse demand for tourism, family visits and business travel.



Flight VU1213, operating the Hanoi – Buon Ma Thuot service with 220 passengers on board, landed at Buon Ma Thuot Airport at 2:20 pm on June 15. The flight marked Vietravel Airlines’ inaugural service on the new route linking the capital with the Central Highlands’ largest city.



On the same day, the carrier also resumed operations on the Hanoi–Cam Ranh route with flight VU1271.



Under its upcoming operational plan, the Hanoi – Buon Ma Thuot service will operate at a frequency of one flight per day, while the Hanoi – Cam Ranh route will run twice daily.



Alongside expanding coverage across key domestic tourism destinations, Vietravel Airlines is also seeking to strengthen its growth momentum in international markets and enhance its operational independence.



In June, the airline officially opened ticket sales for a new international route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Shenzhen, China, with sales commencing on June 6 and commercial operations scheduled to begin on August 15.



At the same time, the airline is preparing to launch a series of charter flights linking Hanoi with Lanzhou in China’s Gansu province from June 20.



Nguyen Tuan Anh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Vietravel Airlines, said the routes were carefully researched and assessed before being introduced during the summer peak period, with the aim of offering passengers more quality travel options at competitive costs.



In addition to launching new services, Vietravel Airlines is prioritising efforts to enhance operational capacity and efficiency, with particular emphasis on fleet expansion.



Over the longer term, the airline aims to grow its fleet to 50 aircraft by 2030./.

VNA