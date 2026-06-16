Travel

Vietravel Airlines expands route network during peak summer season

Flight VU1213, operating the Hanoi–Buon Ma Thuot service with 220 passengers on board, landed at Buon Ma Thuot Airport at 2:20 pm on June 15. The flight marked Vietravel Airlines’ inaugural service on the new route linking the capital with the Central Highlands’ largest city.

Vietravel Airlines is prioritising efforts to enhance operational capacity and efficiency, with particular emphasis on fleet expansion. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Vietravel Airlines is prioritising efforts to enhance operational capacity and efficiency, with particular emphasis on fleet expansion. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietravel Airlines officially launched a new route connecting Hanoi and Buon Ma Thuot on June 15, while simultaneously resuming services on the Hanoi – Cam Ranh route during the peak summer travel period of 2026.

The move forms part of the airline’s strategic plan to expand its domestic route network in the third quarter of 2026 in order to meet growing and diverse demand for tourism, family visits and business travel.

Flight VU1213, operating the Hanoi – Buon Ma Thuot service with 220 passengers on board, landed at Buon Ma Thuot Airport at 2:20 pm on June 15. The flight marked Vietravel Airlines’ inaugural service on the new route linking the capital with the Central Highlands’ largest city.

On the same day, the carrier also resumed operations on the Hanoi–Cam Ranh route with flight VU1271.

Under its upcoming operational plan, the Hanoi – Buon Ma Thuot service will operate at a frequency of one flight per day, while the Hanoi – Cam Ranh route will run twice daily.

Alongside expanding coverage across key domestic tourism destinations, Vietravel Airlines is also seeking to strengthen its growth momentum in international markets and enhance its operational independence.

In June, the airline officially opened ticket sales for a new international route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Shenzhen, China, with sales commencing on June 6 and commercial operations scheduled to begin on August 15.

At the same time, the airline is preparing to launch a series of charter flights linking Hanoi with Lanzhou in China’s Gansu province from June 20.

Nguyen Tuan Anh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Vietravel Airlines, said the routes were carefully researched and assessed before being introduced during the summer peak period, with the aim of offering passengers more quality travel options at competitive costs.

In addition to launching new services, Vietravel Airlines is prioritising efforts to enhance operational capacity and efficiency, with particular emphasis on fleet expansion.

Over the longer term, the airline aims to grow its fleet to 50 aircraft by 2030./.

VNA
#Vietravel Airlines #Vietnam peak summer season #Hanoi – Cam Ranh route
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

An aircraft of Vietravel Airlines (Photo: VNA)

Vietravel Airlines moves to add nine aircraft

This aircraft marks the first in a plan to add nine more planes over the next six months. Continued induction of Airbus A321 aircraft throughout 2026 will allow the airline to optimise scheduling, improve efficiency and better meet growing market demand.

See more

Visitors take boat tours through lychee orchards at Dong Man Ecotourism Area (Source: thanhha.haiphong.gov.vn).

Hai Phong promotes seasonal fruit tours to unlock rural tourism potential

As lychee orchards turn bright red in early summer, the Dong Man Ecotourism Area in Thanh Ha commune, Hai Phong city is bustling with visitors eager to experience rural life and fruit harvesting. The model is emerging as a promising example of how agricultural resources can be transformed into tourism products, helping create a new growth driver for the local economy.

Visitors pose for a photo beneath lush, fruit-laden grape trellises in Muong Phang commune, Dien Bien province. (Photo: VNA)

Green tourism charts a new course for Vietnam

With its rich agricultural ecosystem, where each region boasts unique produce, culinary traditions, and farming practices, Vietnam is well positioned to develop and expand the farm-to-table model. Cities and provinces, such as Hanoi, Thai Nguyen, Da Nang, Hue, Can Tho, Lam Dong, and Vinh Long, are already embracing the model as part of their green tourism strategies.

French daily Le Parisien describes Vietnam as one of Asia’s must-visit destinations, renowned for its stunning scenery, rich cultural legacy and globally acclaimed cuisine. (Photo: Le Parisien)

Vietnam earns praise from French media for rich tourism appeal

In a recent feature, the newspaper described Vietnam as a destination that leaves a lasting impression from the moment travellers arrive. It singled out iconic attractions such as Ha Long Bay, sweeping terraced rice fields and ancient temples and pagodas, while also noting Vietnam’s emergence as one of Asia’s most dynamic economies, home to more than 100 million people.

Tourists can experience city views from the Saigon River on boats. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City forms Waterway Tourism Society

The society, under the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association, brings together businesses, organisations, and individuals operating tourist transportation, restaurant boats, travel agencies, and other waterway tourism services.

Ha Long Bay suspends visitors' access to Soi Sim beach. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Long Bay temporarily closes Soi Sim beach to visitors

The move comes shortly after Soi Sim beach became the only Vietnamese beach included in the 2026 Corona Beach 100, an annual global guide recognising the world's top 100 beaches, compiled by the US-based Corona organisation in collaboration with international tourism experts.

Phong Nha is best known for its dramatic limestone karsts, vast primary forests and spectacular cave systems within the UNESCO-recognised Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park. (Photo: VNA)

Phong Nha named among top nature-connected wellness destinations

According to the Quang Tri provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Agoda recently unveiled Asia's Hidden Nature Retreats for 2026, featuring places that offer visitors opportunities to unwind, restore mental well-being and recharge amid tranquil natural surroundings.

Visitors explore Thung Nham Bird Park in Nam Hoa Lu ward, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Green transition reshapes Ninh Binh’s tourism landscape

Ninh Binh’s green tourism efforts have gained increasing international recognition. In 2025, the Trang An Landscape Complex received Tripadvisor’s prestigious “Best of the Best” award, placing it among the top 1% of destinations worldwide. Tam Coc–Bich Dong and Bai Dinh Pagoda were also ranked among the world’s top 10% most popular destinations.

Sun Group officially introduces world-class tourism ecosystems, including Sun Paradise Land Phu Quoc, to the Korean market. (Photo: Sun Group)

Sun Group makes SITF 2026 debut with Phu Quoc flight promotions

For many years, the RoK has remained one of Vietnam’s largest international tourism markets. As travel demand between the two countries continues to grow strongly, Sun Group’s first participation at SITF is seen as a significant step in both the group’s international tourism promotion strategy and Vietnam’s broader efforts to attract global travelers.

Vietnam is emerging as a safe, green, friendly destination with a rich cultural identity (Photo: VNA)

Media plays pivotal role in promoting Vietnam’s tourism growth, global image

Vietnam aims to welcome 25 million international visitors and 150 million domestic travellers in 2026. Alongside the sector’s efforts, strong, responsible and innovative media engagement is expected to play a key role in helping the country achieve its tourism growth ambitions and enhance its position on the global tourism map.

Quan ho folk singers perform and interact with visitors aboard a boat. (Photo: VNA)

Story bank initiative aims to amplify Vietnam’s global profile

Under a newly issued plan by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the story bank will serve as a central repository of content to be disseminated across multimedia platforms, helping bring Vietnam’s culture, people and development achievements to audiences worldwide.

Tourist boats at Tuan Chau International Passenger Port in Ha Long. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh hosts over 10 million visitors in five months

For the remainder of the year, Quang Ninh province plans to host a series of major events as it works to fulfil its target of welcoming 22 million visitors, including 5.2 million foreigners, and generating 65 trillion VND in tourism revenue.