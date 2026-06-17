Three Vietnamese destinations among Asia’s top attractions: Tripadvisor

​Hanoi (VNA) – Hoi An Ancient Town in the central city of Da Nang, and the War Remnants Museum and the Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City have been named among Asia’s top attractions in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2026.

​According to Tripadvisor, the Best of the Best title represents the highest level of its annual awards, given to less than 1% of more than eight million listings worldwide, including destinations, accommodations and tourism services.

​In this year’s ranking, the War Remnants Museum was placed fifth. As one of the most visited historical sites in Vietnam, it attracts both domestic and international tourists. Through its well-organised displays of artefacts, photographs and documents, the museum offers visitors a deeper understanding of the country's history, as well as the impacts of war and the value of peace.

​Hoi An Ancient Town ranked eighth. “Wander through Hoi An Ancient Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and soak up the rich history and cultural significance of its charming architecture and picturesque streets,” Tripadvisor wrote.

​“With scenic boat rides, bicycle rentals, and hand-pulled carts available, there's no shortage of ways to experience this peaceful and captivating destination.”

​Ranked 19th on the list, the Cu Chi Tunnels remain one of Ho Chi Minh City's most popular attractions. This extensive underground network, which has been largely preserved, is not only a unique military structure but also a place where visitors can learn about the resilience and creativity of the Vietnamese people during wartime.

​The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) noted that having three destinations among Tripadvisor’s top attractions in Asia highlights the appeal of the unique historical and cultural values, as well as the distinctive experiences that Vietnam’s tourism sector offers to international visitors./.​