Politics

Vietnam, Laos enhance legal, judicial cooperation in border areas

All pairs of border provinces have signed cooperation agreements or memoranda of understanding, many of which have been effectively implemented. Exchanges and meetings between local justice departments and civil judgment enforcement agencies have also been increasingly promoted, he said.

The 7th expanded conference of justice agencies of Vietnamese and Lao border provinces is held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on June 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
The 7th expanded conference of justice agencies of Vietnamese and Lao border provinces is held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on June 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) – The 7th expanded conference of justice agencies of Vietnamese and Lao border provinces was held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on June 17, focusing on reviewing the implementation of conclusions reached at the previous event, discussing challenges, and agreeing on measures to enhance legal and judicial cooperation between border localities and the two countries’ justice ministries.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung said that through six conferences since 2011, cooperation between justice agencies and civil judgment enforcement authorities of Vietnam and Laos, particularly in border provinces, has been continuously strengthened and expanded.

All pairs of border provinces have signed cooperation agreements or memoranda of understanding, many of which have been effectively implemented. Exchanges and meetings between local justice departments and civil judgment enforcement agencies have also been increasingly promoted, he said.

Tung said the conference took place amid the continued positive development of Vietnam-Laos relations. The two ministries have signed a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period and are actively implementing their cooperation programmes for 2026.

He stressed that the conference mechanism provides a practical and effective framework for local justice and civil judgment enforcement agencies to exchange experience, discuss common issues and propose measures to enhance cooperation, contributing to peace and stability in border areas.

Addressing the event, Secretary of the Hai Phong Party Committee Le Ngoc Chau highlighted the city’s role as a major seaport, industrial hub, transport centre and key growth pole in northern Vietnam. He noted that Hai Phong maintains cooperative ties with Vientiane and Oudomxay provinces of Laos.

The municipal Department of Justice has signed a cooperation agreement with its counterpart in Vientiane to exchange experience in drafting, reviewing and systematising legal documents, as well as judicial support activities.

During discussions, delegates shared views on civil status registration, nationality and certification work in border areas, measures to address free migration and unregistered marriages, civil judgment enforcement, and training for justice officials. They also discussed ways to promote cooperation between local justice departments of the two countries.

Reports presented at the conference showed that the two ministries have maintained effective delegation exchanges, consultations and implementation of cooperation agreements. They have coordinated procedures for a Vietnamese Government-funded project aimed at enhancing legal capacity for officials of the Lao Ministry of Justice, while expanding cooperation in civil judicial assistance, civil judgment enforcement, personnel training, legal dissemination and legal aid.

At the local level, departments of justice and civil judgment enforcement agencies have continued to expand exchanges, share information and experience, and coordinate the settlement of legal issues arising in border areas, helping improve services for residents and contributing to a peaceful, friendly and developing border.

Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat affirmed that the Lao Ministry of Justice highly values the support provided by its Vietnamese counterpart and underscored the significance of the conference mechanism in strengthening cooperation between localities and consolidating the special solidarity between the two nations.

The two sides agreed to effectively implement the 2026–2030 cooperation agreement, accelerate the approval and implementation of Vietnam’s support project for the Lao Ministry of Justice, enhance experience-sharing in lawmaking, law enforcement, digital transformation and personnel training, and improve legal dissemination and legal aid services for border residents. They also pledged to deepen cooperation within ASEAN legal and judicial mechanisms and coordinate activities marking major anniversaries of both countries in 2027./.

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