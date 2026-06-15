Politics

Permanent Deputy PM calls for stronger Vietnam – Laos ties in judicial affairs

Permanent Deputy PM Pham Gia Tuc urged deeper collaboration to promote comprehensive digital transformation in the judicial sector, develop high-quality legal professionals, and enhance partnerships in judicial digitalisation and international legal expert training.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (R) welcomes Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat in Hanoi on June 15. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (R) welcomes Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat in Hanoi on June 15. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on June 15 received Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat, who is on a working visit to Vietnam and attending the 7th justice conference of Vietnamese and Lao border provinces.

Tuc said Vietnam is making thorough preparations for the conference, expressing confidence that his guest's visit will help further strengthen the special Vietnam – Laos relations.

He congratulated Phommathat on his appointment as Lao Deputy PM and Minister of Justice, noting the importance of the judicial sector as Laos is advancing government restructuring, reforming its local administration system, building an independent and self-reliant economy, and strengthening the rule-of-law state.

The host highly valued the outcomes of the recent official visit to Vietnam by Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone and his participation in the third ASEAN Future Forum on June 7–9. He also praised more than four decades of increasingly substantive cooperation between the two justice ministries, which has contributed to the fruitful implementation of the high-level agreements reached by the two Parties and States.

As the two countries are working together to realise the new dimension of “strategic cohesion” in their relations, the Permanent Deputy PM called on the two ministries to strengthen coordination in implementing bilateral agreements, share experience and submit proposals to the two Parties and Governments regarding legal and institutional reform, and work closely to remove policy and mechanism bottlenecks in order to facilitate the implementation of key cooperation projects.

He also urged deeper collaboration to promote comprehensive digital transformation in the judicial sector, develop high-quality legal professionals, and enhance partnerships in judicial digitalisation and international legal expert training.

In addition, Tuc stressed the importance of maintaining and improving the effectiveness of the justice conference, thereby promoting judicial cooperation in tandem with sustainable socio-economic development in border areas.

For his part, Phommathat briefed the host on recent developments in Laos’ legal and judicial affairs and highlighted cooperation between the two justice ministries, particularly in jointly organising the seventh conference. He noted that the event provides an important platform for legal and judicial expertise sharing, helping create more favourable conditions for the two sides' authorities, people and businesses to strengthen cross-border cooperation, travel and development activities.

The Lao Deputy PM expressed his hope that Vietnamese leaders, including Permanent Deputy PM Tuc, will continue supporting cooperation between the two ministries.

He reaffirmed Laos’ commitment to working closely with the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice to effectively implement bilateral cooperation programmes and projects, including the rotational organisation of future justice conferences./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc #Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice #Khamphan Phommathat #judicial cooperation #NQ 59-BT Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Border guards from Quang Tri and Khammouane provinces in the joint patrol (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Vietnam, Laos conduct joint patrol along shared border

Quang Tri and Laos’ Khammouane province agreed to strictly adhere to legal documents on border management, maintain delegation exchanges at all levels, increase cooperation in crime prevention and control, search and rescue, and run public awareness campaigns to encourage border residents to comply with border and border gate management regulations.

See more

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the working session with the education sector in Hanoi on June 15. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges education sector to make fundamental shift in mindset

Implementation of Resolution 71 must be carried out with strict discipline, regular inspections and continuous monitoring. The Ministry of Education and Training should establish a transparent system for tracking implementation through specific and regularly updated indicators. Each objective must be translated into concrete tasks, resources, timelines and responsible agencies.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko in May 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam - bridge in advancing ASEAN–Russia relations

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s upcoming visit to Russia from June 16–18 for the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit marking 35 years of dialogue relations highlights Vietnam’s commitment to the ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership and its role in strengthening cooperation between the bloc and Russia.

A bird's eye view of Hanoi capital (Photo: VNA)

📝 OP-ED: Democracy and happiness – core values for building public trust

At the heart of the model is the principle that all policies must be designed for the people, rooted in the people’s aspirations and dedicated to serving their interests. Citizens will play an active role in governance through access to information, participation in decision-making, oversight of public affairs and equitable access to development outcomes. In this context, democracy and happiness of the people are not only development goals but also the most accurate benchmarks for evaluating the effectiveness of local governance and the capacity of grassroots authorities to serve their communities.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs a working session with the Standing Board of the Dong Nai Party Committee on June 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

PM urges Dong Nai to step up role as a key driver of national growth

The PM said the positive results achieved by Dong Nai in its first year as a centrally governed city stemmed from a crucial factor, a shift in mindset, thinking and methods of implementation, reflecting the leadership’s determination to innovate, pursue development and embrace a spirit of initiative and responsibility.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu receives Representative Director and Executive Vice President of Idemitsu Kosan Atsuhiko Hirano in Hanoi on June 12, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Deputy FM urges Idemitsu Kosan to expand green energy investment in Vietnam

Receiving IKC Representative Director and Executive Vice President of Idemitsu Kosan Atsuhiko Hirano in Hanoi on June 12, Deputy FM Vu commended the company’s efforts in promoting investment and cooperation in Vietnam over the years, especially its role as a shareholder in the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical (NSRP) project.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs a working session with the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on June 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City must maximise role as economic powerhouse: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called for a comprehensive review of Ho Chi Minh City’s 2026 economic growth scenarios, with a focus on identifying untapped potential across sectors and deploying effective measures to maximise growth in the remaining quarters of the year, particularly in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, logistics, finance and banking, and other high-value-added industries.