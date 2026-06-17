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Resolution 57 delivers early gains in science-technology, digital transformation

As part of its continued and vigorous implementation of tasks under Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in the development of science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, the Ministry of Science and Technology achieved positive results across a wide range of areas in May 2026.

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