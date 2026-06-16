Business

Vietnam seeks to position itself as leading destination for foreign investment

A significant shift in the recently issued Resolution 10 is the move from a strategy of attracting “more capital” towards attracting “higher-quality FDI”. The objective is no longer limited to investment volume but extends to absorbing advanced technologies, increasing domestic value creation, strengthening innovation capacity and accelerating modernisation in the economy.

Wistron Infocomm Vietnam Co., Ltd, an FDI enterprise, has invested in Dong Van III Industrial Park of Ninh Binh province since 2021, creating jobs for more than 12,800 workers. (Photo: VNA)
Wistron Infocomm Vietnam Co., Ltd, an FDI enterprise, has invested in Dong Van III Industrial Park of Ninh Binh province since 2021, creating jobs for more than 12,800 workers. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Reforming policy thinking and reshaping investment incentives and support mechanisms are among the key strategies outlined in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW on the development of the foreign-invested economic sector, recently signed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

The resolution states that the sector is an important component of the national economy, contributing not only medium- and long-term capital for development investment but also serving as a channel for acquiring advanced technologies and modern governance practices, improving human resources quality, and expanding market access.

Resolution 10 sets concrete targets through to 2030, aiming to place Vietnam among ASEAN’s best in terms of business and investment environment, competitiveness, innovation capacity, quality of public services, and ability to attract high-quality foreign investment projects.

Vietnam seeks to secure between 200 and 300 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI), equivalent to 40–50 billion USD annually. Of this total, 75% is expected to come from developed economies with strong technological capabilities, capital resources and modern governance standards. The number of multinational corporations from the Fortune 500 list operating in Vietnam is also expected to increase by 30%.

At the same time, the average localisation rate across key industrial sectors is targeted at 45–50%, while around 10,000 domestic enterprises are hoped to participate in value chains and supply networks of foreign-invested businesses.

Dr Phan Huu Thang, former Director of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (now the Ministry of Finance), said Resolution 10 helps define a new-generation FDI model for Vietnam amid intensifying global economic competition and major restructuring of international supply chains.

He noted that a significant shift in the resolution is the move from a strategy of attracting “more capital” towards attracting “higher-quality FDI”. The objective is no longer limited to investment volume but extends to absorbing advanced technologies, increasing domestic value creation, strengthening innovation capacity and accelerating modernisation in the economy.

“These targets are achievable if implemented in tandem with institutional reform, human capital development and enhanced absorptive capacity of the economy,” Thang said.

In practice, FDI inflows into Vietnam have continued to reach record levels. According to the Foreign Investment Agency, total registered FDI in the first five months of 2026 reached nearly 25 billion USD, up almost 35% year-on-year.

Disbursed FDI also posted strong growth to an estimated 9.75 billion USD, an increase of 9.6% compared with the same period last year and the highest level for the corresponding period over the past five years.

Professor Vo Xuan Vinh, Dean of the Institute of Business Research at the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, observed that investment activities by major firms such as Samsung and Aeon demonstrate that Vietnam is not only a destination for large-scale foreign capital but also a market capable of generating substantial returns for international investors.

“This reflects improvements in Vietnam's investment climate, market scale and its increasingly important position in global value chains,” he said.

“Vietnam possesses considerable advantages to attract foreign capital, including political and social stability and a secure investment environment. However, the more notable figure is the rise in disbursed capital. This shows that investors continue to honour their commitments because they have confidence in Vietnam’s investment environment and regard it as an attractive, profitable and long-term destination with limited political and social risks,” Vinh added.

Sharing a similar view, Dr Phan Huu Thang noted that the world is witnessing the beginning of comprehensive digital transformation with the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor technology, biotechnology, the green economy, the circular economy, and energy transition. Consequently, multinationals are restructuring their supply chains by diversifying investment locations, reducing dependence on a single market, and prioritising countries with political stability and high-quality human resources. This trend presents major opportunities but also creates considerable competition pressure for the country in the coming years.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Nguyen Thuong Lang of the Institute of Trade and International Economics at the National Economics University said that the tasks and policy measures under Resolution 10 build upon and expand the foundations laid out in Resolution 50 issued in 2019, while providing more detailed institutional and policy guidance on foreign investment.

He stressed that the emphasis on improving investment quality, efficiency, innovation and technology transfer reflects a broader expectation that foreign investors should strengthen linkages with and support the development of domestic enterprises.

“Resolution 10 marks a shift towards a development model for the foreign-invested sector driven by innovation, green transition and enhanced national competitiveness,” he said./.

VNA
#Politburo’s Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW #innovation #green transition #foreign-invested economic sector #foreign direct investment #FDI #new era-BT Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Production of printed circuit boards (PCBs) for electronic devices at the factory of Mektec Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd, a Japanese-owned enterprise, in the Thang Long II Industrial Park, My Hao ward, Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

Stronger local linkages key to unlocking greater value from FDI

Experts said Vietnam should introduce targeted incentives to attract investment in high-tech industries, renewable energy, green growth and the circular economy, while tightening screening of projects that are resource-intensive, environmentally damaging or generate limited added value.

See more

Enterprises must disclose to investors the issuance plan, legal and investment risks and the rights and obligations of issuers and bondholders. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tightens rules on corporate bond issuance

Under Decree No 200/2026/ND-CP, enterprises issuing bonds will continue to operate under the principle of self-borrowing, self-repayment and self-responsibility, meaning issuers are fully accountable for the efficiency of capital use, debt repayment capacity and any disputes arising from bond issuance, use of funds, and payment of principal and interest.

A performance on The Huc bridge of the temple as part of a nighttime tourism programme to discover the Ngoc Son temple on Hoan Kiem Lake, downtown Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi adopts framework to boost night-time economy development

The resolution encourages a wide range of cultural, artistic and tourism activities, including performances, exhibitions, film screenings, presentations of traditional and intangible cultural heritage, and other programmes held in public spaces, pedestrian streets, heritage sites, theatres, cinemas and cultural venues.

A cargo port in Thiruvananthapuram city, India (Photo: ANI/VNA)

Ample room remains for Vietnam–India logistics cooperation

The GTTCI expert noted that alongside logistics and integrated warehousing, e-commerce is expected to be a particularly high-growth sector in the coming years. He described it as a multi-billion-dollar market with significant untapped opportunities for cooperation between Vietnam and India.

The meeting between Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and Ambassador Julien Guerrier, head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, on June 15. (Photo: thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn)

Vietnam, EU enhance cooperation in green finance

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan called on the EU to help facilitate Vietnamese firms' access to green finance, expand technical and financial assistance for green transition, and enhance cooperation in strategic technologies, innovation, digital finance and high-tech human resources development.

An overview of the working session between Deputy Finance Minister Tran Quoc Phuong and Kim Dongil, Director of ADB representing the Republic of Korea, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Taipei (China), Uzbekistan, Vanuatu and Vietnam. (Photo: Ministry of Finance)

Vietnam, ADB to advance strategic projects with strong economic impact

ADB has identified a pipeline of 27 projects for Vietnam through 2029, with total planned financing of approximately 4.6 billion USD. The projects focus on sectors that are among Vietnam’s priorities, including infrastructure, energy, urban development, agriculture and public sector management.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Exports gain momentum from high-tech growth drivers

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam’s exports reached 215.66 billion USD in the first five months of 2026, up 19.5% year-on-year. Twenty-six export items generated more than 1 billion USD in revenue each, including seven with turnover exceeding 10 billion USD.

Participants in the conference (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Tunisia target coffee, olive oil as trade ties deepen

Though geographically distant, the two countries share strategic locations in their respective regions, skilled human resources, and a strong commitment to expanding international trade, which form the bedrock for a lasting and mutually beneficial partnership.

Da Nang People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Manh Hung (second from left) presents investment policy approval decisions and investment registration certificates for three infrastructure projects in FTZ Zones 2, 3 and 4. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang promotes investment links for pioneering Free Trade Zone

The conference also highlighted the role of digital technologies in building next-generation FTZs. Proposed solutions included the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, cloud computing and digital customs systems to improve operational efficiency, streamline logistics, accelerate customs procedures and enhance transparency for investors.