Vietnam seeks to position itself as leading destination for foreign investment

Hanoi (VNA) – Reforming policy thinking and reshaping investment incentives and support mechanisms are among the key strategies outlined in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW on the development of the foreign-invested economic sector, recently signed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.



The resolution states that the sector is an important component of the national economy, contributing not only medium- and long-term capital for development investment but also serving as a channel for acquiring advanced technologies and modern governance practices, improving human resources quality, and expanding market access.



Resolution 10 sets concrete targets through to 2030, aiming to place Vietnam among ASEAN’s best in terms of business and investment environment, competitiveness, innovation capacity, quality of public services, and ability to attract high-quality foreign investment projects.



Vietnam seeks to secure between 200 and 300 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI), equivalent to 40–50 billion USD annually. Of this total, 75% is expected to come from developed economies with strong technological capabilities, capital resources and modern governance standards. The number of multinational corporations from the Fortune 500 list operating in Vietnam is also expected to increase by 30%.



At the same time, the average localisation rate across key industrial sectors is targeted at 45–50%, while around 10,000 domestic enterprises are hoped to participate in value chains and supply networks of foreign-invested businesses.



Dr Phan Huu Thang, former Director of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (now the Ministry of Finance), said Resolution 10 helps define a new-generation FDI model for Vietnam amid intensifying global economic competition and major restructuring of international supply chains.



He noted that a significant shift in the resolution is the move from a strategy of attracting “more capital” towards attracting “higher-quality FDI”. The objective is no longer limited to investment volume but extends to absorbing advanced technologies, increasing domestic value creation, strengthening innovation capacity and accelerating modernisation in the economy.



“These targets are achievable if implemented in tandem with institutional reform, human capital development and enhanced absorptive capacity of the economy,” Thang said.



In practice, FDI inflows into Vietnam have continued to reach record levels. According to the Foreign Investment Agency, total registered FDI in the first five months of 2026 reached nearly 25 billion USD, up almost 35% year-on-year.



Disbursed FDI also posted strong growth to an estimated 9.75 billion USD, an increase of 9.6% compared with the same period last year and the highest level for the corresponding period over the past five years.



Professor Vo Xuan Vinh, Dean of the Institute of Business Research at the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, observed that investment activities by major firms such as Samsung and Aeon demonstrate that Vietnam is not only a destination for large-scale foreign capital but also a market capable of generating substantial returns for international investors.



“This reflects improvements in Vietnam's investment climate, market scale and its increasingly important position in global value chains,” he said.



“Vietnam possesses considerable advantages to attract foreign capital, including political and social stability and a secure investment environment. However, the more notable figure is the rise in disbursed capital. This shows that investors continue to honour their commitments because they have confidence in Vietnam’s investment environment and regard it as an attractive, profitable and long-term destination with limited political and social risks,” Vinh added.



Sharing a similar view, Dr Phan Huu Thang noted that the world is witnessing the beginning of comprehensive digital transformation with the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor technology, biotechnology, the green economy, the circular economy, and energy transition. Consequently, multinationals are restructuring their supply chains by diversifying investment locations, reducing dependence on a single market, and prioritising countries with political stability and high-quality human resources. This trend presents major opportunities but also creates considerable competition pressure for the country in the coming years.



Assoc. Prof. Dr Nguyen Thuong Lang of the Institute of Trade and International Economics at the National Economics University said that the tasks and policy measures under Resolution 10 build upon and expand the foundations laid out in Resolution 50 issued in 2019, while providing more detailed institutional and policy guidance on foreign investment.



He stressed that the emphasis on improving investment quality, efficiency, innovation and technology transfer reflects a broader expectation that foreign investors should strengthen linkages with and support the development of domestic enterprises.



“Resolution 10 marks a shift towards a development model for the foreign-invested sector driven by innovation, green transition and enhanced national competitiveness,” he said./.

VNA