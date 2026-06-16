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Biometric re-authentication required when changing devices

From June 15, 2026, mobile subscribers who transfer a SIM card to another mobile device must complete facial biometric re-authentication within two hours. Failure to do so may lead to one-way service suspension and, ultimately, service termination.

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