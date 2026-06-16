Politics

PM departs for ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit

PM Hung’s participation in this summit once again reflects Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as the diversification and multilateralisation of external relations in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung departs Hanoi on June 16, 2026 to attend the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit and conduct bilateral activities in Kazan, Russia from June 16 to 18. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung departs Hanoi on June 16, 2026 to attend the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit and conduct bilateral activities in Kazan, Russia from June 16 to 18. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on June 16 morning departed Hanoi to attend the ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit and conduct bilateral activities in Kazan, Russia from June 16–18, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The official delegation accompanying the PM includes Politburo members: Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang.

Other members include Party Central Committee members: Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Dang Xuan Phong, Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan, Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Pham Duc An, Deputy Minister of National Defence Nguyen Van Hien, and Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyen Ngoc Lam.

Also joining the delegation are Vietnam’s Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi, Deputy Chairman of the Government Office Don Tuan Phong, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam Dang Hoang Giang, Assistant to the PM Tran Anh Tuan, and President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ho Sy Hung.

The working visit carries particular significance as it marks the Government leader’s first official trip to Russia in his new capacity. Russia is a traditional and close partner and a comprehensive strategic partner of Vietnam.

PM Hung’s participation in this summit once again reflects Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as the diversification and multilateralisation of external relations in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress.

The visit also sends a clear message of Vietnam’s regard for the ASEAN – Russia strategic partnership, helping reinforce the country’s role as a bridge and generate fresh momentum for ASEAN – Russia relations, while further strengthening the traditional friendship, strategic trust and effective cooperation between Vietnam and Russia forged over decades./.

VNA
#PM Le Minh Hung #ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit #Vietnam – Russia relations #NQ 59-BT Russia Vietnam ASEAN
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