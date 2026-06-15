Vietnam’s top leader sends condolences to Thailand over Princess passing

At the heart of the model is the principle that all policies must be designed for the people, rooted in the people’s aspirations and dedicated to serving their interests. Citizens will play an active role in governance through access to information, participation in decision-making, oversight of public affairs and equitable access to development outcomes. In this context, democracy and happiness of the people are not only development goals but also the most accurate benchmarks for evaluating the effectiveness of local governance and the capacity of grassroots authorities to serve their communities.