Vietnam’s top leader sends condolences to Thailand over Princess passing

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 15 sent a message of condolences to King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the Royal Family of Thailand over the passing of Princess Bajrakitiyabha.
Princess Bajrakitiyabha passed away on June 11 at the age of 47./.
Vietnam, Thailand to create new momentum for defence ties
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang proposed the two sides push forward with key cooperation areas, including delegation exchanges at all levels, particularly those at high level; continued dialogue and consultation mechanisms; training, military and maritime law enforcement exchanges, cybersecurity, and defence industry.