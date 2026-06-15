Politics

Vietnam’s top leader sends condolences to Thailand over Princess passing

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 15 sent a message of condolences to King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the Royal Family of Thailand over the passing of Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam on June 15 sent a message of condolences to King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the Royal Family of Thailand over the passing of Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha passed away on June 11 at the age of 47./.

VNA
#Princess Bajrakitiyabha #message of condolences Thailand Vietnam
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