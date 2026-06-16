Vietnam promotes defence cooperation at Eurosatory 2026

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation from Vietnam's Ministry of National Defence, led by Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, is attending the Eurosatory 2026 defence and security exhibition in France from June 15-19.

One of the world's largest defence exhibitions, Eurosatory 2026 has drawn more than 300 official delegations from nearly 100 countries and around 2,000 defence companies from over 60 nations.

During the event, the Vietnamese delegation met with major French defence firms, including Airbus and UNAC, to discuss technology transfer, human resource training, technical support and defence industry development. Vietnam also invited international partners to participate in the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2026, scheduled to be held in Hanoi this December.

The delegation visited the booth of Vietnamese company Gremsy, whose participation reflects the country's growing innovation capacity and deeper integration into the global defence industry value chain.

On the sidelines, Thang met with French Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Catherine Vautrin and Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces General Fabien Mandon, who welcomed Vietnam's participation and expressed a desire to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation.

Vietnam's participation in Eurosatory 2026 provides opportunities to access advanced defence technologies, expand international partnerships and promote the development of a modern, self-reliant and internationally integrated defence industry./.