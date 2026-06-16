Vietnam, Canada seek deeper cooperation in media, education and innovation

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam wishes for closer cooperation with Canada in culture, journalism, science and technology, education, and training as the two countries look to deepen their Comprehensive Partnership.

​Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet, made the remarks during a meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel on June 16.

Quyet said the Vietnam-Canada Comprehensive Partnership has continued to strengthen and expand across multiple fields in recent years, particularly through high-level exchanges and people-to-people diplomacy. These developments, he noted, have created a solid foundation for broader and more substantive cooperation in the future.

​He expressed his hope that during his tenure in Vietnam, Ambassador Nickel would help advance bilateral ties through concrete initiatives aimed at elevating relations between the two countries, especially in high-level diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Trinh Van Quyet, Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel and other delegates pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Nickel said he is impressed by Vietnam's achievements following the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the first session of the 16th National Assembly. He said these provide an important basis for sustaining robust growth in bilateral trade and expanding people-to-people exchanges.

Highlighting the large number of Vietnamese students studying in Canada, the ambassador described people-to-people ties as a bright spot in bilateral relations. He noted that Vietnam and Canada have engaged in productive discussions on energy security, education, and science, all of which offer strong potential for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Canada has considerable strengths in science, education, and training, and stands ready to share its experience with Vietnam, he added.

The ambassador also expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese media organisations, particularly at a time when news outlets worldwide are grappling with mounting challenges posed by misinformation and fake news.

Quyet said that implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, Vietnam is taking a range of coordinated measures to unlock new drivers of development as it works towards achieving its two centenary goals. Along this journey, the country places great importance on cooperation with Canada, particularly in science and technology, innovation, and the training of all-level officials, he said.

In the fields of culture and journalism, he noted that Vietnam possesses a rich and diverse culture. Vietnamese media organisations have fulfilled important tasks, including promoting the country's culture and introducing the beauty of Vietnam and its people to international audiences.

He acknowledged that Vietnam's media is facing increasing challenges linked to rapid technological changes. The Canadian ambassador's proposals on media cooperation could serve as a basis for future collaboration between the commission and relevant Canadian partners to promote Vietnamese culture in Canada through media activities./.

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