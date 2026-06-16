PM arrives in Kazan to attend ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit

To fulfil the nation’s sacred duty to those who laid down their lives for the Fatherland, the 500-day Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Repatriation and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains is being carried out nationwide. From war cemeteries across Vietnam to remote forests in Laos and Cambodia, all forces are directed towards a common goal: restoring the names, hometowns and identities of the fallen, and bringing them home to their families.