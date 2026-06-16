☀️ Morning digest on June 16

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 15 chaired a working session with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation to provide comments on the draft strategy for the Party’s ideological work in the context of digital transformation.



Participants focused discussions on several issues, including the position, scope and nature of the strategy; pillars relating to the political and ideological foundation; protection of the Party’s ideological foundation in cyberspace; and implementation mechanisms. Read full story



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has called for a fundamental shift from an “education management” mindset to “education development governance”, stressing that education must stay ahead of demand in preparing high-quality human resources for Vietnam’s next stage of development.



Chairing a working session with the education sector in Hanoi on June 15 to review preparations for the 2026–2027 academic year and progress in implementing the Politburo's Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training, the Party and State leader acknowledged positive progress in both of the tasks. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on June 15 chaired a working session with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, and the NA Office to strengthen coordination in advisory, support and organisational work for the legislature’s external activities.



Speaking at the meeting, Chairman Man stated that Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW of the Politburo on implementing the foreign policy orientation of the 14th National Party Congress continues to reaffirm the Party’s consistent position that foreign affairs, together with national defence and security, constitute a regular and essential task. The objective is to create and maintain a peaceful and stable environment while making the fullest use of international resources and favourable conditions to serve national development and safeguard the country. Read full story



- Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on June 15 received Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Khamphan Phommathat, who is on a working visit to Vietnam and attending the 7th justice conference of Vietnamese and Lao border provinces.



Tuc said Vietnam is making thorough preparations for the conference, expressing confidence that his guest's visit will help further strengthen the special Vietnam – Laos relations. Read full story



- The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance wishes to strengthen cooperation with the European Union (EU) in green finance, digital finance, capital market development, public finance management and the adoption of international financial standards, Minister Ngo Van Tuan told Ambassador Julien Guerrier, head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, on June 15.



Tuan reaffirmed that Vietnam greatly values its relationship with the EU and appreciates the positive progress in bilateral collaboration in recent years. The EU remains one of Vietnam’s leading economic, trade and investment partners, especially since the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect on August 1, 2020, and bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January 2026. Read full story



- More than 3,400 administrative procedures and business conditions have been cut or simplified thanks to the Government's decisive measures.



Since April, the Government has issued 11 resolutions abolishing 56 conditional business lines. Compared to the 2025 Law on Investment, the number of conditional business sectors has been reduced by more than 28%, from 198 to 142. The resolutions also revised regulations governing 14 conditional business and investment sectors. Read full story



- The Hanoi People's Council approved a resolution on the low-emission zone (LEZ) within Ring Road 1 plan at its fourth specialised session on June 15, marking a significant step toward controlling vehicle emissions, improving air quality and promoting the transition to greener transportation in the capital.



Under the approved resolution, the LEZ will cover the area within Hanoi’s Ring Road 1, encompassing nine wards: Hoan Kiem, Cua Nam, Ba Dinh, Giang Vo, Ngoc Ha, Tay Ho, O Cho Dua, Hai Ba Trung, and Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam. The area is the city’s urban core, characterised by high population density, heavy traffic volumes and persistent air pollution pressures. Read full story./.

VNA