Politics

Vietnam, China promote development strategy connectivity, substantive cooperation

China will work with Vietnam to closely follow high-level common perceptions, deepen development strategy connectivity, and promote substantive cooperation across fields.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds phone talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on June 15. Photo: VNA
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds phone talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on June 15. Photo: VNA

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam consistently consider the development of ties with China as a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic and natural choice, and a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung during his phone talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on June 15.

In an atmosphere of friendship, trust, substance, and openness, the two cabinet leaders expressed their pleasure in holding the first phone call following the first session of Vietnam’s 16th National Assembly, which completed the Government leadership elections and appointments.

Premier Li warmly congratulated PM Hung on being elected as Prime Minister of Vietnam. He also expressed appreciation for and highly valued the important contributions made by PM Hung to China–Vietnam relations in various previous positions.

PM Hung highly valued the view of China’s Party and State leadership on prioritising the development of relations with Vietnam in its neighbourhood diplomacy.

The leaders appreciated the positive progress in relations between the two Parties and the two countries over recent times, particularly in the urgent and timely development and implementation of action plans and programmes to realise the important common perceptions between the countries’ top leaders.

They agreed to maintain regular, sincere and trust-based exchanges and close coordination to further concretise high-level agreements and the outcomes of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam’s very successful recent state visit to China, as well as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping’s 2025 state visit to Vietnam.

Regarding future cooperation, PM Hung proposed that the two sides further strengthen strategic trust, well organise high-level exchanges and contracts as well as existing cooperation mechanisms, including the 3+3 Strategic Dialogue mechanism between the foreign affairs, national defence and public security ministers.

They will promote infrastructure connectivity and the development of a multimodal transport system, with priority given to railway cooperation and connectivity with other countries and regions; and advance bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable manner, soon operationalise smart border gate models, and develop cross-border economic cooperation zones to facilitate trade, investment, and sectoral cooperation.

He also expressed the desire to expand cooperation in science and technology, education, high-quality human resource training, health care, especially traditional medicine; strengthen cultural and tourism cooperation; and effectively implement the Vietnam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027; while further enhancing existing local-level cooperation mechanisms, especially between border provinces, and expanding cooperation among regions with strong potential.

Premier Li affirmed that China always regards Vietnam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy policy. China will work with Vietnam to closely follow high-level common perceptions, deepen development strategy connectivity, and promote substantive cooperation across fields.

Agreeing with PM Hung’s proposals, he stated that China is ready to promote railway cooperation between the two countries and strengthen connectivity with other countries and regions; advance industries and agricultural trade, inspection and quarantine cooperation. The country will encourage reputable and capable enterprises to expand high-quality investment, especially in science, technology and innovation; enhance cooperation in energy security and power connectivity; effectively implement the China–Vietnam Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027; and strengthen people-to-people exchanges and social welfare cooperation projects.

The leaders also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual concern, affirming close coordination to ensure the success of the APEC Years 2026 and 2027 hosted by China and Vietnam, respectively. They also agreed to better control and properly handle differences, maintain peace and stability at sea, and strengthen a favourable environment for each country’s development./.

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