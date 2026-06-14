Politics

Vietnam seeks to strengthen role as bridge in ASEAN – Russia partnership

PM Le Minh Hung’s attendance at the ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit demonstrates Vietnam’s high regard for the ASEAN – Russia Strategic Partnership and the long-standing friendship, strategic trust and effective cooperation between Vietnam and Russia over many decades.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s upcoming participation in the ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of dialogue relations is expected to reaffirm Vietnam’s role as a bridge between the two sides while helping generate new momentum for cooperation between ASEAN and Russia, according to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang.

Speaking to the press ahead of the summit, scheduled to take place in Kazan, Russia, on June 17–18, Giang, who is also head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam, said the trip carries special significance as it will be PM Hung’s first visit to Russia, a traditional friend and also a comprehensive strategic partner of Vietnam, in his new capacity.

The visit reflects Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress, he said.

According to the deputy minister, the PM’s attendance also demonstrates Vietnam’s high regard for the ASEAN – Russia Strategic Partnership and the long-standing friendship, strategic trust and effective cooperation between Vietnam and Russia over many decades.

Giang stressed that a central objective of the trip is to leverage Vietnam’s role as a “bridge” in promoting consensus and advancing practical initiatives to inject fresh momentum into ASEAN – Russia relations.

This becomes even more meaningful as Vietnam has played a key role in fostering ASEAN consensus on convening the summit and will assume the role of country coordinator for ASEAN – Russia relations for the 2027–2030 period, he noted.

“Vietnam’s participation goes beyond attending a commemorative summit. It is also an important step in preparing for deeper contributions to shaping ASEAN – Russia cooperation in the years ahead,” the official said.

He elaborated that Vietnam will work with other countries to promote a practical, balanced and results-oriented approach to ASEAN – Russia cooperation, focusing on areas with significant untapped potential such as trade, science – technology, digital transformation, non-traditional security, education – training, tourism, people-to-people exchanges and, especially, energy.

Vietnam will also advocate highly feasible initiatives that align with ASEAN’s development needs, Russia’s strengths and the demands of the current international environment.

Another priority, Giang said, is expanding cooperation between ASEAN and the broader Eurasian region. As the first ASEAN country to sign a free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) – in 2015, Vietnam has accumulated practical experience that could be shared to promote trade, investment, logistics, supply chain and business connectivity.

Such cooperation will help ensure that ASEAN – Russia relations deliver tangible benefits not only at the political level but also for businesses, localities and people on both sides, he went on.

The deputy minister added that Vietnam and other countries will discuss regional and international issues affecting peace, stability, energy security, supply chains and development. Vietnam hopes to contribute to enhancing mutual understanding, narrowing differences and strengthening trust between ASEAN and Russia, as well as among regional partners, through dialogue and respect for international law.

On the occasion of the summit, PM Hung is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of state of Tatarstan. The meetings will be an important opportunity to convey the message of Vietnam's new Government regarding the continued importance and promotion of Vietnam – Russia relations; and to exchange views on major breakthrough directions, key areas of cooperation, and measures to resolve obstacles in order to effectively implement high-level agreements, including the important results from the visit to Russia by Party General Secretary To Lam in May 2025 and the trip by then Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in March 2026.

On the significance of the summit, Giang said the event takes place amid profound global and regional changes. He cited Pary General Secretary and State President To Lam’s assessment at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue that the world is facing three fundamental crises – those related to the international order, development models and strategic trust.

Established in 1991 and elevated to a strategic partnership in 2018, ASEAN – Russia relations have developed steadily over the past three decades. Held nearly five years after the virtual ASEAN – Russia Summit in October 2021, the upcoming meeting carries historic significance that goes beyond a conventional anniversary event, he said.

The summit is expected to reaffirm the highest-level political commitment of both sides to their strategic partnership, reflect Russia’s support for ASEAN centrality in the Asia-Pacific cooperation architecture, and demonstrate ASEAN’s recognition of Russia’s role and standing in the region and the world.

Leaders are expected to review progress in bilateral cooperation, identify obstacles, discuss new priorities and propose breakthrough measures to enhance substantive and mutually beneficial collaboration in multiple areas, particularly energy security, and capitalise on opportunities for strengthening connectivity, fostering integration, and creating new development space for the Asian and European regions.

They will also look into regional and international issues of shared concern to deepen mutual understanding, consolidate strategic trust, and jointly respond to common challenges on the basis of international law. Besides, the summit is set to adopt key documents guiding ASEAN – Russia cooperation in the time ahead, thus better meeting development needs of both sides.

Giang expressed confidence that PM Hung’s participation will be successful and further reinforce Vietnam’s image as a proactive, responsible and reliable bridge within ASEAN, as well as a faithful and sincere partner of Russia./.

VNA
#ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit #Russia #Eurasian Economic Union #NQ 59-BT #Vietnam – Russia relations #ASEAN – Russia relations Russia Vietnam ASEAN
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