☕ Afternoon briefing on June 12

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 underscored Vietnam’s evolving role in ASEAN, reflecting its transition from a participant to a proactive contributor helping shape the region’s future, while generating strong synergies between multilateral and bilateral diplomacy, according to former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh.



AFF 2026 concluded not only as a pivotal multilateral event for the region, but also as a gathering combined with the official visits to Vietnam by the Prime Ministers of Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Timor-Leste. Read full story



- The ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) is a visionary initiative of Vietnam that provides a valuable platform for collective reflection on the region’s future while demonstrating the country’s active role and responsibility in shaping discussions on regional development, according to a Cambodian expert.



Dr. Kin Phea, Director General of the Cambodian Institute for International Relations (CIIR) under the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC), praised the forum as a forward-looking initiative that reflects Vietnam’s commitment to fostering dialogue on the future of Southeast Asia. He noted that this year’s event was particularly significant as both the region and the world are facing increasingly rapid and unpredictable changes. Read full story



- History shows that every stage of Vietnam’s development has been accompanied by the expansion of its external relations. Today, amid rapid global change and intensifying competition, maintaining a peaceful and stable environment while effectively mobilising external resources has become a strategic imperative.



Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW on implementing the foreign policy adopted at the 14th National Party Congress marks a new development in foreign policy thinking by identifying foreign affairs as a “vital and regular” task and a pioneering force in shaping a favourable international environment for national development. Read full story



- Venezuela has voiced its desire to further deepen its comprehensive partnership with Vietnam through stronger political ties, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges, while accelerating the implementation of bilateral cooperation agreements reached by the two countries' leaders.



The message was conveyed during a meeting on June 11 between Blanca Eekhout, a member of the Central Committee of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and President of the Commission for the Development of Communes of the Venezuelan National Assembly, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My. Read full story



- As logistics increasingly serves as the backbone of the economy, connecting production with markets and strengthening national competitiveness, Vietnam faces an urgent need to develop a highly skilled workforce capable of adapting to artificial intelligence (AI), big data and the sector’s ongoing digital transformation.



According to the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA), the logistics sector will require around 2.2 million workers by 2030, including 1.6 million employees for logistics service providers and nearly 600,000 personnel supporting logistics operations in manufacturing and trading enterprises. Read full story

Coffee, often referred to as the “brown gem” of Lam Dong, is one of the province’s signature agricultural products. (Photo: VNA)

- With coffee exports contributing hundreds of millions of US dollars annually, Lam Dong province is accelerating efforts to modernise production, enhance quality and strengthen the global standing of its coffee industry.



Following its merger with Dak Nong and Binh Thuan in July 2025, Lam Dong has become Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing province, with more than 323,000 ha under cultivation and annual output exceeding one million tonnes. Benefiting from favourable climate conditions and diverse terrain, the province has developed two distinct coffee-growing zones: high-quality Arabica in Da Lat and Lac Duong at elevations above 1,000m above sea level; and Robusta in Di Linh, Bao Lam, Bao Loc and Lam Ha, areas well suited to industrial processing. Read full story



- Lam Dong province's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the Vietnam UNESCO Global Geoparks Network, carried out a field assessment of tourism routes and heritage sites across the Dak Nong Geopark from June 8–11 to evaluate the implementation of UNESCO recommendations.

The survey covered three tourism routes and nearly 50 heritage and visitor attractions, including Ta Dung Lake, Nam Kar volcanic range, Krong No volcanic cave system, historical sites along Truong Son route, community-based tourism destinations, traditional craft villages and indigenous cultural spaces. Read full story

- The international short documentary film festival “Viet Culture in Motion” officially opened at the Saint-André des Arts cinema in Paris on June 11, opening a month-long programme of screenings and exchanges across European cities through July 5.

The event highlights the efforts of young Vietnamese and overseas Vietnamese filmmakers to introduce Vietnam’s culture and people to international audiences through documentary storytelling. It has brought together professional filmmakers, screenwriters and cultural and film activists from Vietnam and abroad./. Read full story