Vietnam, Canada seek broader cooperation on climate action, law enforcement

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Sy Thanh hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 11 for Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Jim Nickel.



The host praised the ambassador and the Canadian Embassy for their efforts in promoting cooperation between ministries, localities and business communities of the two countries.



Thanh expressed satisfaction with the strong development of Vietnam–Canada relations, highlighted by regular high-level exchanges and visits, rapidly growing bilateral trade, expanding defence and security cooperation, and deeper collaboration in science, technology, education and training.



Two-way trade reached 8.6 billion USD in 2025, he noted.



Affirming that Vietnam attaches great importance to Canada’s role and position as one of its leading partners, Thanh said the two countries share many common interests and possess significant potential to broaden mutually beneficial cooperation.



He thanked Canada for practical support for Vietnam’s development process and called on the Canadian Government to continue sharing experience and providing assistance in judicial reform, legal and institutional development, and anti-corruption efforts.



For his part, Nickel congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 14th National Party Congress and praised the Party’s strategic vision and determination in shaping socio-economic development policies for the country’s next stage of growth.



He reaffirmed Canada’s view of Vietnam as a key partner in ASEAN, noting that bilateral ties are built on a solid foundation and offer ample room for further expansion and elevation.



The ambassador highlighted the significance of Vietnam’s role as Chair of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) Commission in 2026 and host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2027.



Against that backdrop, Canada hopes to strengthen and expand cooperation with Vietnam in ensuring resilient supply chains, food security, energy security, climate change response, law enforcement and coordination at international forums, he said./.

VNA