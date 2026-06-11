Politics

Vietnam, Japan seek to deepen all-round relations

Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on June 10, Deputy PM Le Tien Chau thanked Japan for its effective cooperation and significant contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development over the years, expressing support for Japan’s increasingly active role in regional and global affairs through initiatives in digital transformation and energy security.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on June 10. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on June 10. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau held a series of meetings with leaders of Japan’s ministries, government agencies, research institutes, social organisations, and the Vietnamese community during his visit to Japan from June 8 to 10 to attend the 31st Future of Asia Conference in Tokyo.

Meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on June 10, Chau said Japanese PM Takaichi Sanae’s official visit to Vietnam in early May was an important milestone that will help deepen bilateral ties.

He thanked Japan for its effective cooperation and significant contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development over the years, expressing support for Japan’s increasingly active role in regional and global affairs through initiatives in digital transformation and energy security.

The Deputy PM called for the effective implementation of agreements reached by the two countries' leaders, especially the outcomes of PM Takaichi’s recent visit to Vietnam. He proposed strengthening political trust, promoting bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including the Vietnam – Japan Cooperation Committee, and coordinating to successfully organise the second Vietnam – Japan Local Cooperation Forum in Hue this September.

He also asked for closer coordination in simplifying entry procedures for Vietnamese citizens to support the goal of doubling two-way tourist arrivals between the two countries.

For his part, Motegi reaffirmed Japan’s recognition of Vietnam’s important role in implementing the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision. He pledged close coordination to realise the high-level agreements through increased exchanges, people-to-people ties, economic cooperation projects, including the Vietnam Japan University, and expanded consular cooperation.

The minister also expressed his hope that the two countries will continue productive collaboration in regional and international issues of shared concern, saying he will arrange a visit to Vietnam at the earliest opportunity.

During a working session with the Japan – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, Chau met former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, alliance chairperson Yuko Obuchi and other members.

He expressed his hope that the alliance will continue supporting efforts to translate high-level agreements into concrete actions while promoting cooperation in new areas such as digital and green transformation, AI and semiconductor workforce training, and symbolic projects including the Vietnam Japan University.

Former PM Kishida said he was honoured to attend the meeting as a member of the friendship alliance and voiced confidence that bilateral cooperation will become stronger, helping address regional energy security challenges.

On June 9, the Vietnamese Deputy PM met Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Matsumoto Yohei. He highly valued the ministry’s contributions to bilateral partnerships in education, science and technology, innovation, and high-quality human resources training.

Meanwhile, Matsumoto affirmed that his ministry will actively coordinate with Vietnam to implement the agreements reached by the two countries’ leaders in the fields of AI, semiconductors and science – technology.

Chau also had a meeting with Matsuzawa Ken, President of the International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC) of Japan, thanking him and the organisation for their longstanding support and practical contributions to bilateral ties.

Matsuzawa reaffirmed FEC members’ commitment to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

vnanet-potal-pho-thu-tuong-le-tien-chau-tiep-lanh-dao-cac-co-quan-chinh-phu-nhat-ban-8816137.jpg
Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau (second from right) and officials at the meeting with Miyazaki Katsura, Executive Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). (Photo: VNA)

Receiving Miyazaki Katsura, Executive Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Chau highly appreciated JICA’s significant contributions over the past three decades to Vietnam’s development and bilateral relations.

The JICA leader reaffirmed that the agency will enhance cooperation with Vietnam in high-quality human resources development and projects in science – technology, digital and green transformation, AI, semiconductors and energy.

On June 8, Chau met Japanese Justice Minister Hiraguchi Hiroshi, stressing that institutional reform is identified as one of Vietnam’s three strategic breakthroughs and a key priority in cooperation with Japan.

The Deputy PM thanked the Japanese Government for nearly 30 years of practical and effective support and commended the close cooperation between the two countries’ justice ministries.

Hiraguchi expressed his desire to strengthen collaboration with the Vietnamese Ministry of Justice in legal compliance, legal system development, public safety and social order. He pledged support and coordination for the successful organisation of the ASEAN – Japan Law Forum in Vietnam in August 2026, and backed the two Foreign Ministries' efforts to expedite the signing of a bilateral consular notification agreement.

On the sidelines of activities in Tokyo, Chau also met with Thai Deputy PM Sihasak Phuangketkeow on June 10. The two officials highly valued the outcomes of the recent high-level visits between Vietnam and Thailand, describing them as important milestones that have created fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation.

They agreed to effectively implement the agreements reached during those visits, further expand cooperation in emerging sectors such as AI, semiconductors, digital and green transformation, and strengthen ties in high-quality workforce development, language education, local-level partnerships, culture and tourism.

During his stay in Japan, the Deputy PM also met the Governor of Gunma prefecture, visited and worked with the Shibaura Institute of Technology, the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS), and FPT Japan Holdings. Besides, he held discussions with Vietnamese scientists and young intellectuals working in Japan./.

VNA
#Vietnam-Japan #Japan – Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance #NQ 59-BT #31st Future of Asia Conference #Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau #JICA Japan Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau holds a meeting with Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives Mori Eisuke on June 10, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam regards Japan as one of its most important partners: Deputy PM

Japan remains Vietnam's largest provider of official development assistance (ODA) and its top partner in labour cooperation, while ranking third in investment and fourth in trade and tourism. Cooperation between localities and people-to-people exchanges has also continued to flourish, Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau noted.

The “VPJ Networking 5 – Rookie to Ready: Smart Connections, Stronger Journeys” draws a large number of Vietnamese students and professionals from across Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Networking event supports career growth for Vietnamese youth in Japan

As one of the VPJ’s signature community programmes, the gathering created opportunities for young Vietnamese to engage with experienced professionals who have established successful careers in Japan. Participants gained first-hand insights into career planning, workplace culture and life in the country, while interacting directly with speakers through open discussions.

See more

☀️ Morning digest on June 11

☀️ Morning digest on June 11

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's reception for Timor-Leste PM Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, Standing Deputy PM Pham Gia Tuc's meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, and the conclusion of third ASEAN Future Forum are among news highlights on June 10 evening.

Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung meets with UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Seema Malhotra in Hanoi on June 10, 2026, as part of the British official’s visit to Vietnam. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, UK seek to lift bilateral trade to 10 billion USD

At the meeting, Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung thanked the UK for its high-level participation in the ASEAN Future Forum and reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for stronger ASEAN–UK ties. Marking five years of the ASEAN–UK Dialogue Partnership, he stressed Vietnam’s determination to effectively fulfil its role as ASEAN Coordinator for relations with the UK for the 2024–2027 period.

Delegates at the workshop on commemorating 5 years of ASEAN - UK Dialogue Relations in Hanoi on June 10 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam reaffirms commitment to advancing ASEAN ties with New Zealand, UK

The ASEAN-New Zealand Forum on Subregional Cooperation and a workshop marking the fifth anniversary of ASEAN-UK Dialogue Partnership relations (2021-2026) were hosted by Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its capacity as coordinator of ASEAN’s relations with New Zealand and the UK for 2024-2027.

The 181st Session of the FAO Council takes place in Rome, Italy, from June 8–12, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam a model for effective South-South cooperation: FAO

Vietnam’s participation in the 181st Session of the FAO Council in Italy demonstrates its active and responsible role in multilateral food and agriculture mechanisms, while reaffirming the country’s commitment to addressing food security challenges, promoting sustainable agricultural development, adapting to climate change and strengthening international cooperation in agrifood system transformation.

Delegates at ASEAN regional Forum Senior Officials' Meeting in the Philippines on June 9 (Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

ASEAN must remain central to regional dialogue, cooperation, trust-building: Vietnamese diplomat

Vietnam will continue working with ASEAN member states and China to implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and accelerate negotiations toward an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) consistent with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), said Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs a working session on June 10, 2026 with the Government Party Committee and relevant agencies reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 24-NQ/TW, issued by the 11th Party Central Committee, on proactively responding to climate change, strengthening natural resource management and environmental protection. (Photo: VNA)

Environment protection central to Vietnam’s new development vision: Top leader

Chairing a working session on June 10 with the Government Party Committee and relevant agencies reviewing the implementation of Resolution No. 24-NQ/TW, issued by the 11th Party Central Committee, on proactively responding to climate change, strengthening natural resource management and environmental protection, the top leader emphasised that environmental protection and climate adaptation must be integrated into the broader goals of rapid and sustainable development, maintaining high economic growth over the long term, and building a modern economy driven by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam during a farewell meeting on June 10 ahead of the Timorese leader’s departure for home. (Photo: VNA)

Timor-Leste PM wraps up Vietnam visit

Vietnam and Timor-Leste possess substantial potential and complementary strengths to broaden cooperation for the benefit of their people and to contribute to a stable, resilient and sustainable region.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Senior Party official commends Central Military Commission’s reform, innovation efforts

Military units at all levels have carried out organisational reforms in a coordinated manner, particularly in enhancing the capacity of military command units at the commune, ward and special administrative zone levels. Difficulties arising during the implementation of the two-tier local administration model were promptly addressed, helping ensure the fulfilment of defence and military tasks.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang receives ASEAN Secretary-General. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Vietnam calls for accelarated implementation of ASEAN Vision 2045

ASEAN must continuously enhance its adaptability, resilience and strategic autonomy as it faces mounting challenges. In the immediate term, it should realise commitments under the Declaration on Responding to the Middle East crisis adopted at the 48th ASEAN Summit in May 2026.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (R) receives Suos Yara, Chairman of the Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Information of the Cambodian National Assembly in Hanoi on June 10. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia seek deeper parliamentary cooperation

Welcoming the Cambodian delegation, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Doan Anh said its participation in the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 has contributed to the event’s success and reflected the friendship, solidarity and political trust shared by the two Parties, States and peoples of Vietnam and Cambodia.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets with outstanding village heads and elders, artisans and community leaders from across the country to listen to their opinions and aspirations on Apirl 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Strength of policies shaped by listening to public voices

Recent developments have demonstrated that policies shaped through listening to public opinion have become a powerful source of social consensus and public trust, enabling the Party, the State and the people to work together toward more ambitious goals and a longer-term vision for national development.