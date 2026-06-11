Politics

Reference exchange rate stays stable on June 11

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,153 VND/USD on June 11, unchanged from the previous day.

Illustrative Image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative Image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,153 VND/USD on June 11, unchanged from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,411 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,895 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also remained stable compared to the June 19 session.

Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,130 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 26,410 VND/USD, unchanged from the session on June 10 morning./.

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