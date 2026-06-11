Politics

New Vietnam–Cambodia friendship monument inaugurated in Pursat province

The Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Monument stands as a symbol of the solidarity and friendship between the two countries, serving as a historical and cultural landmark that pays tribute to Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who fought alongside Cambodian forces and people against common enemies for peace, independence, and freedom.

The Vietnam–Cambodia friendship monument is inaugurated on June 10 in Pursat province of northern Cambodia (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnam–Cambodia friendship monument is inaugurated on June 10 in Pursat province of northern Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – One more Vietnam–Cambodia friendship monument was inaugurated on June 10 in Pursat province of northern Cambodia, marking a new milestone in the ongoing efforts to preserve symbols of solidarity between the two countries.

The project is the 19th out of 24 friendship monuments constructed, restored, or upgraded across Cambodia in recent years. These works aim to express gratitude to previous generations who fought and sacrificed their lives for the independence of each country, as well as for peace and development in the two neighbouring Southeast Asian nations.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau affirmed that Vietnam and Cambodia are close neighbours with a long-standing tradition of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation. Throughout stages of history, the people of the two countries have consistently stood side by side and supported each other in the struggle for national independence and national construction and development.

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Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Cambodia–Vietnam Friendship Monument in Pursat province (Photo: VNA)

He emphasised that the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Monument stands as a symbol of the solidarity and friendship between the two countries, serving as a historical and cultural landmark that pays tribute to Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who fought alongside Cambodian forces and people against common enemies for peace, independence, and freedom.

He expressed confidence that the monument will serve as a “red address” for educating young people about patriotism, international solidarity, and special friendship between the two nations, helping them better understand the value of peace, independence, freedom and cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Gau also thanked the Cambodian side for its support and called for continued care, preservation, and promotion of the enduring value of friendship monuments, thereby contributing to sustaining the traditional solidarity and friendship between the two countries' people.

For her part, Supreme Advisor to the Cambodian King Samdech Men Sam An, who is also Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party, President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland, and President of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association, expressed deep gratitude to the Party, State, army, and people of Vietnam for their help for Cambodia to overthrow the bloody Pol Pot genocidal regime.

She also highlighted that the Pursat friendship monument stands as a testament to mutual remembrance of sacrifices made by both peoples during different historical periods.

The inauguration of the monument is a concrete demonstration of the continued nurturing, consolidation, and strengthening of the solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the people of Cambodia and Vietnam, which is becoming increasingly broad-based, strong, stable, and enduring.

Describing the monument as a “living testament” to solidarity and shared sacrifice, she called for strengthened education efforts to help young people understand and protect historical truth, while rejecting any distortion of history. She also urged local authorities to maintain and develop the site into a green public space serving local communities.

According to the Cambodian official, the monument is not merely a physical structure but a spiritual symbol of solidarity and sacrifice. She called on both sides to continue nurturing the traditional friendship, strong solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Cambodia and Vietnam, towards further developing this relationship to ensure peace, political stability, sustainable development in the two countries.

At the ceremony, Nhem Valy, Permanent Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the National Council of the Solidarity for the Development of Cambodian Motherland, reviewed the construction and restoration of the 24 Vietnam–Cambodia friendship monuments.

Accordingly, 19 monuments have already been inaugurated, while the remaining five are being finalised in Oddar Meanchey, Prey Veng, Siem Reap, Pailin, and Tbong Khmum provinces.

Delegates also laid wreaths and offered incense at the newly inaugurated monument to pay tribute to fallen heroes of both nations.

The Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Monument in Pursat was constructed from February to November 2025 on a 15,000-sqm site, featuring a landscaped park, fountain, lighting system, and supporting infrastructure./.

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