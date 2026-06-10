Politics

Vietnam calls for accelarated implementation of ASEAN Vision 2045

ASEAN must continuously enhance its adaptability, resilience and strategic autonomy as it faces mounting challenges. In the immediate term, it should realise commitments under the Declaration on Responding to the Middle East crisis adopted at the 48th ASEAN Summit in May 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang receives ASEAN Secretary-General. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang receives ASEAN Secretary-General. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang on June 10 called on ASEAN to accelerate implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 while bolstering the bloc's adaptability, resilience and strategic autonomy amid increasing regional and global uncertainties.

General Giang, who also serves as Minister of National Defence, made the remarks while receiving ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn, who paid a courtesy call during his visit to Hanoi to attend the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026.

He thanked Kao Kim Hourn for participating in and addressing the AFF for three consecutive years, describing the ASEAN leader's presence as a reflection of his strong support for the forum. He also acknowledged the ASEAN Secretariat's contributions to the bloc's shared agenda and its close cooperation with Vietnam over recent years.

Highlighting the importance of translating the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and its strategic plans into concrete action, Giang said the grouping must continuously enhance its adaptability, resilience and strategic autonomy as it faces mounting challenges. In the immediate term, he urged the implementation of commitments under the Declaration on Responding to the Middle East crisis adopted at the 48th ASEAN Summit in May 2026.

He stressed that preserving ASEAN unity, reinforcing the bloc's centrality and maintaining regional peace, security and stability must remain the organisation's enduring priorities to ensure an environment conducive to development and shared prosperity.

To sustain ASEAN's role as a regional growth engine, Giang called for stronger intra-regional trade, more effective use of the bloc's extensive network of free trade agreements and greater efforts to tap emerging growth drivers. He added that people should remain at the heart of policymaking in areas ranging from education and health care to climate action and environmental protection.

On external relations, he said ASEAN should deepen engagement with its partners while ensuring that the expansion of its ties is matched with higher-quality and more effective cooperation.

Giang also highlighted progress in ASEAN defence and military cooperation through mechanisms such as the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), reaffirming Vietnam's commitment to actively contributing to both frameworks.

For his part, Kao Kim Hourn praised Vietnam's socio-economic achievements and contributions to ASEAN, describing the country as a model of sustainable development and a key pillar of the bloc. He said Vietnam's growing stature was underscored by the inspiring speech delivered by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam at the recent Shangri-La Dialogue.

He reaffirmed the ASEAN Secretariat's readiness to support member states' initiatives, those of Vietnam, to advance the goals of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

He also commended the third AFF for its theme, substantive discussions and organisation, saying the forum is steadily establishing itself as a credible regional platform for dialogue and generating valuable policy ideas to support the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045./.

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