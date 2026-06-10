Politics

NA Vice Chairman hails AIPA’s role in implementing ASEAN Vision 2045

The Vietnamese NA always values AIPA’s role and regards it as a key pillar of parliamentary diplomacy, a practical mechanism through which member parliaments can contribute to building the ASEAN Community.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh (R) and AIPA Secretary-General Chem Widhya. (Photo: VNA)
NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh (R) and AIPA Secretary-General Chem Widhya. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh has praised the contributions and insights shared by Secretary-General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Chem Widhya at the third ASEAN Future Forum 2026.

At a reception in Hanoi on June 10 for Widhya, Anh said the AIPA Secretariat’s active involvement continues to underscore AIPA’s growing importance in ASEAN cooperation framework, contributing to stronger linkages between parliamentary channels and the bloc’s formal processes.

As ASEAN embarks on its Community Vision 2045, the AIPA Secretariat’s role is becoming ever more critical to ensure continuity, boost connectivity, and sharpen the effectiveness of regional parliamentary cooperation, he said.

The Vietnamese NA always values AIPA’s role and regards it as a key pillar of parliamentary diplomacy, a practical mechanism through which member parliaments can contribute to building the ASEAN Community, Anh added.

According to the NA Vice Chairman, the Vietnamese legislature is actively pursuing legislative reforms, improving the quality of supervision, deciding on key national issues, and driving digital transformation in operations.

In particular, the NA is heeding the building of a digital parliament, scaling up the use of data and artificial intelligence in legislative activities, and enhancing knowledge sharing and connectivity among regional legislative bodies. Vietnam hopes to deepen cooperation with the AIPA Secretariat and member parliaments in these areas in the coming years, he said.

Stressing that Vietnam will continue joining AIPA activities proactively, actively and responsibly, Anh pledged that the country would help elevate AIPA’s role, effectiveness and standing in support of ASEAN Vision 2045.

To further uphold AIPA’s role in the coming time, he urged the AIPA Secretary-General and Secretariat to continue their coordinating role, step up cooperation with member parliaments and the Philippines, which is serving as AIPA Chair in 2026, and ensure effective activities throughout the year while making thorough preparations for the 47th AIPA General Assembly (AIPA-47) and relevant meetings.

The host proposed more experience sharing and capacity building activities for lawmakers and staff, particularly in lawmaking, oversight of regional commitments, digital transformation, innovation, green and sustainable development. He further pushed for tighter cooperation among the secretariats and support agencies of member parliaments.

He believed that AIPA would continue affirming its role as ASEAN’s unified parliamentary voice, serving as an effective bridge between citizens and regional cooperation processes, and making practical contributions to building a united, resilient, innovative and people-centred ASEAN Community.

Widhya, for his part, praised Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and freedom, as well as its achievements in the Doi moi (Renewal) process.

Impressed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s speech at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, he said many speakers at the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 cited its key messages, calling them valuable orientations for preserving regional peace and stability, spurring prosperity, and improving livelihoods.

Underscoring the crucial role of parliaments in preserving peace, the AIPA Secretary-General urged legislatures to keep exercising their oversight of law enforcement, including adherence to international legal norms and commitments./.

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