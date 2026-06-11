Messages of sympathy sent to Philippines over losses caused by earthquake

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 11 sent messages of sympathy to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos over great losses of life and property caused by a recent earthquake in the southern Philippines.



The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also sent a message of sympathy to his Philippine counterpart Maria Theresa Lazaro./.

VNA