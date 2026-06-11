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Philippines earthquake death toll climbs to 53

The latest figure exceeds the 45 fatalities previously reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on June 10.

A staff of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) conducts a field visit to earthquake-hit families in the province of South Cotabato on June 9, 2026. (Photo courtesy of DSWD)
A staff of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) conducts a field visit to earthquake-hit families in the province of South Cotabato on June 9, 2026. (Photo courtesy of DSWD)

Hanoi (VNA) – Rescue teams have recovered 53 bodies following the magnitude-7.8 earthquake that struck off the coast of Sarangani province in southern Philippines, as search and rescue operations entered their fourth day, the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said on June 11.

Speaking on Philippine television, BFP spokesperson Annalee Arroyo said the identities of the victims are still being verified. The latest figure exceeds the 45 fatalities previously reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on June 10.

The BFP said search and rescue efforts remain concentrated in Region 12 (Soccsksargen), with additional personnel deployed from other areas. The agency earlier placed Regions 11 and 12 under red alert, mobilising a total of 3,441 personnel for rescue operations, humanitarian assistance and evacuation efforts. Authorities estimate that around 31 people remain missing.

As of the morning of June 11, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) had recorded more than 2,223 aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 1.2 to 6.4.

Nearly 6,995 people are currently staying in evacuation centres after the earthquake damaged more than 12,600 homes across affected towns and cities.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the devastated areas in General Santos City on June 11 and instructed relevant agencies to prioritise the restoration of healthcare services and strengthen medical care for the injured.

Philippine authorities continue to urge schools, government offices, businesses and households to assess the structural safety of buildings, conduct regular earthquake preparedness drills and prepare emergency kits containing medicine, drinking water and sufficient food supplies for at least three days./.

VNA
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