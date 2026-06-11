Indonesia saves nearly 1 billion USD from illegal fishing crackdown

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries said it has taken action against 1,210 vessels involved in illegal fishing since 2021, preventing potential state losses worth 16.6 trillion IDR, equivalent to nearly 1 billion USD.

Pung Nugroho, Director General of marine and fisheries resources surveillance, said combating illegal fishing is crucial for protecting resources and strengthening maritime sovereignty.

He said authorities have found links between such activities and crimes including human smuggling and fish laundering, adding that perpetrators continue adapting their methods to avoid detection by authorities.

In response, the ministry said it will continue strengthening maritime surveillance systems and monitoring capabilities. The measures include applying advanced monitoring technology, adopting international standards and strengthening law enforcement.

Nugroho also said combating illegal fishing requires cooperation among stakeholders to break the chain of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities./.