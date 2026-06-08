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Indonesia issues tsunami warning for northeastern coastal areas

The warnings were issued after an 8.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Mindanao island in the Philippines on the morning of June 8.

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency on June 8 issued an early tsunami warning for the country's northeastern coastal areas following a powerful earthquake that struck southern Philippines.

Earlier, Japan also issued a tsunami warning, saying waves of up to one metre could reach several Pacific coastal areas from 11:30 local time.

The warnings were issued after an 8.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Mindanao island in the Philippines on the morning of June 8.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage caused by the earthquake./.

VNA
#Indonesia #tsunami #northeastern coastal Indonesia
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