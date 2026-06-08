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Malaysia strengthens vocational training in technology and energy sectors

Malaysia is ramping up technical and vocational education and training (TVET) as a cornerstone of its economic transformation and talent development strategy, preparing its workforce for emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), cryptocurrency technology and the global energy transition.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attends the National TVET Day 2026 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya today. (Photo: Bernama)
Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attends the National TVET Day 2026 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya today. (Photo: Bernama)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia is ramping up technical and vocational education and training (TVET) as a cornerstone of its economic transformation and talent development strategy, preparing its workforce for emerging fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), cryptocurrency technology and the global energy transition.

Speaking at the 2026 National TVET Day celebration in Putrajaya, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that the federal government had approved 50 million MYR (12.5 million USD) under the Skills Development Fund Corporation's High Impact Programme to accelerate the rollout of TVET 2.0, the country's next phase of vocational education reform.

The initiative focuses on expanding high-tech training to meet the demands of future industries, with funding tied to stronger participation from employers and industry stakeholders to ensure programmes align with labour market needs.

Anwar described TVET 2.0 as a comprehensive overhaul of Malaysia's vocational education framework, saying AI, cryptocurrency technology and the energy transition, which have become key global priorities requiring a new generation of skilled workers.

Under the reform programme, selected TVET students will begin specialised training in AI, cryptocurrency-related technologies and energy transition studies from next month before undertaking placements at research institutes and educational institutions coordinated by the National Science Council, including the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI).

This year's National TVET Day, held from June 5–7 under the theme "Technical and Vocational Education and Training: The Career Path of Choice," is expected to attract around 500,000 visitors. More than 107 government agencies, educational institutions and businesses are taking part, highlighting growing collaboration between policymakers, training providers and employers in shaping Malaysia's future workforce./.

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