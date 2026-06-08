Philippines earthquake leaves initial casualties, triggers tsunami alerts across region

Hanoi (VNA) – At least one person was killed and four others injured after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao, south of the Philippines, on the morning of June 8.



Local police reported that the earthquake damaged numerous structures, with several buildings collapsing. Videos shared on social media showed a shopping mall in General Santos city, Sarangani province, reduced to rubble. A building within a school compound was also reportedly destroyed.



Rescue teams have been deployed to search for survivors while power outages were reported in many affected areas.



According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake measured 7.8 in magnitude and occurred at a depth of about 10km.



The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) issued a tsunami warning, saying waves exceeding one metre can affect coastal areas for several hours. The first waves were expected to reach shore between 7:37 am and 9:37 am local time. Authorities urged residents in coastal areas of nine provinces to move to higher ground or evacuate further inland.



Meanwhile, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued tsunami alerts for a number of coastal areas across the western Pacific. Initial assessments indicated that tsunami waves of up to three metres could strike parts of the Philippines while waves of up to one metre could affect coastal areas of Indonesia and Malaysia. Smaller waves were also forecast for Japan, Taiwan (China), Papua New Guinea and several Pacific island nations.



Authorities across the region advised residents in vulnerable coastal areas to seek higher ground or move inland as a precaution. The US Tsunami Warning System also issued warnings following the earthquake.

A section of road cracked following the earthquake in South Cotabato province, the Philippines, on June 8, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

The US Geological Survey reported multiple aftershocks following the main quake, including some measuring up to 6.1 in magnitude. Strong tremors were also felt in Indonesia’s North Sulawesi and North Maluku provinces.



The Philippines is among the world's most disaster-prone countries due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region characterised by intense seismic and volcanic activity. In addition to frequent tropical storms, the country regularly experiences strong earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.



Mindanao lies near the convergence of several major tectonic plates within the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the most seismically active zones on the planet./.