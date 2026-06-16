World

Singapore to develop water-saving solutions for semiconductor, data centre industries

For the semiconductor industry, the funding will support the development of cost-effective water treatment and recycling technologies. In the data centre sector, efforts will focus on improving water efficiency without compromising energy performance.

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore will allocate 12 million SGD (about 9.4 million USD) to develop water-saving and water reuse solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing and data centres, two water-intensive industries that are critical to the digital economy and the growth of artificial intelligence (AI).

The initiative was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong at the opening of the Singapore International Water Week on June 16.

For the semiconductor industry, the funding will support the development of cost-effective water treatment and recycling technologies. In the data centre sector, efforts will focus on improving water efficiency without compromising energy performance.

The 12-million-SGD allocation forms part of nearly 97 million SGD in funding provided to Singapore's national water agency PUB by the National Research Foundation (NRF) under the Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2030 plan. The remaining 85 million SGD will be invested in advanced urban water solutions, complementing the 74 million SGD committed under the earlier RIE 2025 programme.

Speaking at the event, Gan said Singapore aims not only to meet its domestic water needs but also to develop solutions that can be applied by cities and industries worldwide. Helping businesses reduce, reuse and recycle water more efficiently, he said, would support economic growth while advancing environmental sustainability.

The initiative comes as major technology companies continue expanding their operations in Singapore, including US memory chip maker Micron Technology and semiconductor equipment supplier Applied Materials.

PUB said it will collaborate with universities, research institutes, industry associations, technology providers and end users to research, test and deploy new water technologies.

During this year's Singapore International Water Week, the agency will sign two memoranda of understanding to establish innovation alliances for industrial water solutions in the semiconductor and data centre sectors. Industry associations will first identify key water-related challenges and needs, after which research partners will propose suitable technologies for pilot testing and evaluation before large-scale deployment.

PUB said successful projects will be compiled into a portfolio of water recycling and cooling technologies for domestic use and international commercialisation.

Meanwhile, the 85-million-SGD investment in urban water solutions will support research into water treatment, desalination and the control of emerging contaminants. PUB also plans to establish an energy-positive wastewater treatment research facility by 2027 to help research institutions and businesses develop innovative water technologies./.

VNA
#Singapore #water-saving #solution #semiconductor #data centre Singapore
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Singapore to negotiate FTA with East African bloc

Singapore to negotiate FTA with East African bloc

Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said Singapore welcomes the East African Community (EAC)'s intention to pursue an FTA with the city-state, emphasising that it will be an important step towards enhancing trade flows between the two sides and creating new growth drivers.

See more

Thailand thwarts major drug trafficking operation along Mekong River

Thailand thwarts major drug trafficking operation along Mekong River

Royal Thai Navy Spokesperson Rear Admiral Paraj Ratanajaipan emphasised that the Royal Thai Navy and allied security agencies remain fully coordinated, enforcing strict border surveillance and legal measures to dismantle trafficking routes, safeguard national security, and protect the public.

The 24th meeting of the ASEAN-Russia Joint Cooperation Committee at ambassadorial level in April 2026. (File photo: VNA)

ASEAN-Russia economic cooperation gains new momentum after 35 years of partnership

As leaders gather in Kazan, Russia, for the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of dialogue relations from June 16-18, the implementation of a “sectoral strategic partnership” model and efforts to connect Eurasian economic spaces are expected to provide fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation while enhancing energy security and technological development.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia values strong maritime defence: minister

An Indonesian official has said that as Indonesia is the world’s largest archipelagic nation, maritime strength and the Navy are becoming increasingly important, not only today but also in the future.

Malaysia to waive interbank ATM cash withdrawal fees nationwide

Malaysia to waive interbank ATM cash withdrawal fees nationwide

The initiative will enable debit cardholders to access more than 14,000 ATMs and SRMs, regardless of their issuing bank, according a joint statement issued by the Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM), the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia (AIBIM) and the Association of Development Finance Institutions of Malaysia (ADFIM) on June 15.

Malaysia strengthens public procurement governance

Malaysia strengthens public procurement governance

Treasury Secretary-General of the Malaysian Ministry of Finance Johan Mahmood Merican said the ministry has identified numerous irregularities in the government's public procurement bidding process, including tender specifications being tailored to favour certain suppliers.

(Photo: thailand.prd.go.th)

15th Thai Silk Festival showcases Thai craftsmanship

The event features competitions in Royal Thai traditional costume design, contemporary Thai fashion design, and Thai silk pattern design, with more than 58 teams and over 300 students from across the country taking part.

Deputy Director of the ASEAN Centre at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) Dr. Valeria Vershinina (Photo: VNA)

Russian scholar praises Vietnam’s bridge role in Southeast Asia

Russia highly values Vietnam’s contributions to the ASEAN Community and its active role in pushing Russia–ASEAN ties forward, she said, adding that Moscow will consistently back Vietnam’s constructive initiatives to reinforce ASEAN’s unity, cohesion and flexible response to contemporary geopolitical challenges.

Thailand launches low-carbon rice production initiative

Thailand launches low-carbon rice production initiative

The Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model, covering a pilot area of 50,000 rai (about 8,000ha) across eight provinces in central Thailand, aims to tap into the lucrative international green agriculture market and secure a foothold in the global carbon credit ecosystem.

Thailand amends securities law to support digital economy

Thailand amends securities law to support digital economy

Ratchada Thanadirek, spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister of Thailand, revealed that the government prioritises updating economic laws to keep pace with technological developments, especially by amending the Securities and Exchange Act to systematically support the issuance and use of electronic securities under a clear, transparent, and verifiable regulatory framework.

Singapore’s public sector offers highest pay premium for AI talent

Singapore’s public sector offers highest pay premium for AI talent

The Singapore edition of PwC’s 2026 Global AI Jobs Barometer report showed that the substantial pay premiums came as AI-related job openings last year captured a larger slice of Singapore’s total labour market. The share of AI-related job postings jumped to 5.3% in 2025, up from 3.3% the previous year.

Thailand establishes the national semiconductor committee.

Thailand establishes national semiconductor committee

Thailand prepared a target strategy to become ASEAN’s semiconductor and advanced electronics industry hub and to make ‘Made-in-Thailand chips’ a reality by 2050, focusing on attracting 2.5 trillion THB (76 billion USD) in investment and developing more than 230,000 highly skilled personnel.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Thailand tightens AI deepfake control

Under the Computer-Related Crime Act, creating and publishing altered images that cause embarrassment can lead to up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 200,000 THB (5,400 USD).

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Nam Duong (second from right) and other participants in the conference held in Cairo on June 14–15 (Photo: VNA)

Egypt steps up implementation of UN Convention Against Cybercrime

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Nam Duong stated that as one of the first countries to ratify the convention, Vietnam stands ready to work with Egypt, African partners, the UNODC, and other UN member states to effectively implement the accord, contributing to a safer, more secure, and more resilient cyberspace.

​Thailand probes allegation of large-scale sale of personal data

​Thailand probes allegation of large-scale sale of personal data

Boonthida Somchai, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy and Society, has instructed the Personal Data Protection Committee Office to work with the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) to verify the authenticity of the claims and determine whether a data breach has occurred.

Indonesia face mounting economic pressures

Indonesia face mounting economic pressures

Indonesia is facing mounting economic challenges as rising energy prices, a weakening IDR and concerns over government policies weigh on investor confidence, prompting analysts to call for stronger fiscal discipline and more market-friendly reforms to stem capital outflows.

Thailand steps up crackdown on online investment scams

Thailand steps up crackdown on online investment scams

Authorities have also expanded their crackdown on so-called "mule accounts" bank accounts rented, borrowed, or purchased to facilitate illegal transactions as well as cryptocurrency accounts linked to criminal activities, bringing the total number of suspended accounts to more than 58,000.