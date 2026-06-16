Number of online scam cases in Malaysia rises by 87%

Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail Mohd Khalid Ismail has announced that losses caused by online scam cases in the country reached 2.97 billion MYR (approximately 730 million USD) last year, a sharp increase compared with 1.57 billion MYR recorded in the previous year.



According to the official, online scam cases surged by 87% in 2025, with 66,204 cases reported compared with 35,368 the year before.



Phone scams remained the biggest threat, with 28,388 cases reported, he said.



He said preventive measures, including equipping the public with the skills to identify criminal manipulation, are crucial in combating online fraud./.

VNA