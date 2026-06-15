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Malaysia reports sharp rise in dengue cases

As of June 13, the country had reported 33,367 dengue cases, up from 27,640 during the same period last year. The number of deaths also increased from 16 to 23.

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia recorded a sharp increase in dengue infections during the first half of this year, with cases rising 27% year-on-year, Malaysian Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on June 14.

As of June 13, the country had reported 33,367 dengue cases, up from 27,640 during the same period last year. The number of deaths also increased from 16 to 23.

Speaking at a national ceremony on dengue prevention and control in Sabah state, Dzulkefly said the situation there was more alarming, with infections surging 50.4% to 2,866 cases from 1,905 a year earlier. The hardest-hit districts include Kota Kinabalu, Kota Marudu, Tawau, Sandakan, Penampang and Putatan.

The minister said the rise falls within the expected four-to-five-year dengue transmission cycle, but authorities must remain vigilant. He also noted that the DEN-3 sub-variant has become dominant and is contributing to the increase in infections.

To strengthen disease control efforts, the Health Ministry is expanding its dengue-free community initiative, which incorporates behavioural research to encourage sustainable disease-prevention practices.

Malaysia is also facing challenges from zoonotic malaria, mainly caused by the parasite Plasmodium knowlesi, which accounted for more than 80% of all malaria cases recorded in the country last year./.​

VNA
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