Indonesia opens first radioactivity testing lab for seafood

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia on June 12 launched its first radioactive contamination testing lab for fishery products to bolster the global competitiveness and acceptance of its seafood exports.

The lab, located in Cipayung, East Jakarta, has secured approvals from Indonesia's nuclear regulatory agency and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The lab can test for a wide range of food safety parameters, including bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, residues, and now radionuclides in fish-based food.

Authorities said the facility is crucial for securing the acceptance of Indonesian seafood amid increasingly stringent international trade standards./.​