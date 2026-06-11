Strong export rebound drives higher 2026 growth forecast for Thailand

Bangkok (VNA) - The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) of Thailand has raised its forecast for the country’s 2026 economic growth to 1.6-2%, higher than its previous estimate of 1.2–1.6%, amid strong export growth driven by robust global demand for AI-related technology products and data centre infrastructure.



Speaking after a JSCCIB meeting on June 10, Payong Srivanich, Chairman of the Thai Bankers’ Association, said Thailand’s exports rose by 18.9% in the first four months of the year, with technology-related exports surging 48.4%, in line with the strong export growth trend seen across many Asian economies.



However, JSCCIB warned that the country’s economy remains K-shaped, with the technology sector growing strongly but most businesses still facing high costs and weak purchasing power.



Businesses are also facing mounting pressure from rising input costs, potential supply shortages, and weakening domestic consumer demand amid increasing living expenses.



One of the key drivers supporting growth is the “Thais Help Thais Plus” stimulus scheme, valued at approximately 170 billion THB (5.1 billion USD), which is expected to boost domestic spending.



On that basis, JSCCIB also revised its 2026 export growth forecast upward to 8–10%, compared with its previous projection of zero growth. It also raised its inflation forecast to 2.5–3%, from the earlier range of 2.0–3%./.







VNA