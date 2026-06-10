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Laos reaffirms commitment to eliminate malaria by 2030

Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone highlighted the region’s shared commitment to malaria elimination, recalling the joint declaration signed by Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) countries in Geneva in 2018, which set a target of eliminating malaria by 2030.

Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to eliminating malaria nationwide by 2030 while addressing the 10th Asia Pacific Leaders’ Summit on Malaria Elimination, recently held in Vientiane.

As reported by Vientiane Times, PM Siphandone highlighted the region’s shared commitment to malaria elimination, recalling the joint declaration signed by Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) countries in Geneva in 2018, which set a target of eliminating malaria by 2030.

The Lao leader said the initiative has contributed to the broader goal of achieving a malaria-free Asia-Pacific by 2030. Confirmed malaria cases across the GMS declined by 36% between 2015 and 2024, demonstrating the impact of regional cooperation and coordinated action.

At the same time, he acknowledged continuing challenges, including cross-border transmission, conflicts, population displacement, and limited access to healthcare services among vulnerable populations.

Despite these challenges, Laos remains on track to meet its malaria elimination target, contributing to regional efforts to make the Asia-Pacific malaria-free by the end of the decade, said the PM./.

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