Indonesia intensifies crackdown on illegal wildlife trade

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian authorities have foiled an attempt to illegally transport nearly 100 protected birds from the country’s easternmost Papua province and are expanding investigations to dismantle the wildlife trafficking network behind the ring.

According to Indonesia’s Forestry Ministry, an operation was conducted after authorities had received information that protected wildlife was being transported from Papua via sea routes.

During inspections at a port in Jakarta, officers intercepted and confiscated around 100 rare birds endemic to Papua before they could enter the black market.

The rescued birds were transferred to a wildlife rescue centre in Jakarta for treatment, care and health assessments.

Investigators are now tracing the entire trafficking chain, including senders, recipients and intermediaries involved in the transportation and distribution of the animals.

Officials said the operation aims not only to seize illegally traded wildlife but also to uncover and dismantle criminal networks profiting from the trade.

Papua is home to one of Indonesia’s most unique ecosystems and is renowned for its rich biodiversity, particularly its colourful endemic bird species that are highly sought after in the exotic pet trade. Their rarity, however, has made them prime targets for poaching and smuggling rings.

Indonesia, one of the world’s most biodiverse countries, has long been identified as a hotspot for illegal wildlife trafficking. Conservation organisations have repeatedly warned that poaching and illicit trade pose serious threats to many endangered species, especially in biodiversity-rich regions such as Papua.

The latest seizure is being viewed as a step forward in Indonesia’s efforts to tighten control over wildlife trafficking routes and protect endemic species from further decline in the wild./.

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