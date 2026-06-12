Indonesia raises alert levels as three volcanoes erupt simultaneously

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian authorities have raised alert levels as three active volcanoes, including Dukono, Ibu in North Maluku, and Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Nusa Tenggara, erupted simultaneously, sending ash columns 400–500 metres above their summits.



According to Lana Saria, acting head of the Geological Agency under Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the three volcanoes are among the country's most active.



Lewotobi Laki-laki is the site of a major eruption in November 2024 that killed at least nine people, damaged more than 2,300 homes and forced around 16,000 residents to evacuate. Dukono and Ibu, meanwhile, have experienced near-continuous volcanic activity for years, regularly releasing ash into the atmosphere and remaining under heightened monitoring.



Dukono has repeatedly emitted ash plumes reaching several thousands of metres, disrupting air travel and posing health risks. In May 2026, an eruption claimed the lives of three hikers and injured several others.



Ibu has also recorded frequent eruptions over the past two years, with ash plumes ranging from several hundreds of metres to several kilometres in height. Its proximity to populated areas has made it one of Indonesia's most closely monitored volcanoes.



Lewotobi Laki-laki is currently under Level III alert, while Ibu and Dukono remain at Level II, indicating significant volcanic hazards.



Located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is home to around 120–130 active volcanoes, the highest number in the world, making volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and tsunamis constant natural hazards./.

VNA