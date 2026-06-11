Vietnam calls for dialogue, mediation to advance lasting peace in Middle East

New York (VNA) – Vietnam has reaffirmed its support for dialogue, mediation and political solutions as the only viable path toward lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.



Speaking at a high-level open debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held in New York on June 10 under the theme of “Advancing political solutions in the Middle East: mediation and dialogue for a lasting peace”, Minister Counsellor Nguyen Hai Luu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, expressed deep concern over the complex situation across the region, including developments in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and Lebanon.



Stressing that these crises are inflicting immense suffering on civilians, disrupting global trade and energy supplies, and eroding trust in multilateral mechanisms, Luu stressed that there can be no military solution to the challenges facing the Middle East.



He underscored that lasting peace can only be achieved through political processes, dialogue, mediation, trust-building measures and persistent diplomacy, with the UN playing the central role.



The Vietnamese diplomat emphasised that effective mediation must be grounded in respect for the UN Charter, genuine political goodwill from the parties concerned and objective, consistent support from the international community. He stressed that sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of nations must be respected in all circumstances while opposing threats or the use of force against sovereign states in the region.



On the occasion, Vietnam also called for ensuring maritime security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



Luu underlined that recent developments in the Middle East should not overshadow the Palestinian issue. He reiterated Vietnam's support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, the full UN membership of the State of Palestine, and the two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders and relevant UN resolutions.



In his opening remarks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern over attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran and Yemen, warning of the far-reaching consequences of ongoing conflicts for global food security, energy supplies and humanitarian conditions. He emphasised the importance of adhering to the principles of refraining from the use of force and settling disputes peacefully in accordance with the UN Charter.



Representatives of many countries called for de-escalation, the promotion of a ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and the facilitation of humanitarian access, while urging that the crises in the Middle East must be addressed on the basis of international law, without the use of force or the application of double standards. They also stressed that the two-state solution remains key to achieving lasting peace in the region./.

VNA